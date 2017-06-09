Apple Watch with micro-LED display tech to be launched in 2018

According to the latest report by Nikkei Asian Review, the Cupertino tech giant is all set to adopt an advanced micro-LED display technology in the wearable devices that are to be launched next year. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has already started testing Micro LED display technology for its future-generation smart devices.

“At this point, Apple is the only company who is able to roll out micro-LED, a technology that is still at an early stage of development, and cover the high costs incurred by the low yield rate”, the person said. But since its acquisition of a micro-LED display maker LuxVue technology, industrial analysts have been speculating Apple to build its own new display technology. The Apple Watch’s smaller display sizes should act as a test bed for how production should scale in the future. Hence, Apple has all the necessary resources needed to become a first mover in the Micro LED market and gain an invaluable head start against its closest rivals in the tech world. Samsung Display now has the capacity and the facilities to be the world’s largest producer of small form factor LED displays – the iPhone 8 is said to feature the company’s flexible OLED panels.

Comment and let us know if you are excited at the prospect of experiencing a new wearable device from Apple which sports a Micro LED display panel. It states that Apple is prepping hard to adopt this technology as early as the next year. The panels provide brighter colour contrast, are more flexible and even foldable like OLED.