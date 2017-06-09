Apple will likely expand NFC features beyond Apple Pay with iOS 11

The iPhone 5, iPhone 5c and the iPad 4 are all being left in the dust by Apple, as the tech giant has confirmed the new operating system, iOS 11, set to be rolled out later this year will effectively make the device obsolete in terms of Apple’s ecosystem. The Dock also “intelligently” suggests apps and it displays the last apps you opened on your iPhone or Mac.

Additionally, the iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using numerous device’s apps. The Files app also contains files from third-party apps such as Dropbox.

In a statement about iOS 11, Apple said “iOS 11 introduces a new way to help drivers stay more focused on the road with Do Not Disturb while driving. iPhone can detect when you may be driving and automatically silence notifications to keep the screen dark”.

Following Apple’s announcement at the opening of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 regarding the iOS 11, motorists welcomed one new feature that will come with the update. Those who are used to unlocking video game soundtracks from special collector’s editions or sites like Humble Bundle may also be familiar with FLAC music files. The public beta version will be available at the end of June and the final release is expected in September.

The change in how iOS makes use of NFC is detailed in a documentation webpage for the beta version of iOS 11, and it was reported by Engadget earlier today.

The Apple iMac Pro will be released in December. Apple’s e-mail app Mail will have its content take up 35% less disk space in the new OS.

Audiophiles looking to make the most of their digital music library may be in for a pleasant surprise with iOS 11, as it appears that support for FLAC audio files is coming to the latest version of Apple’s mobile software.

On the hardware front, the company announced a new iPad Pro, a new iMac Pro and a completely new device called the HomePod, a smart speaker to rival the likes of Amazon’s Echo and the Google Home.