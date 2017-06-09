Apple WWDC 2017 Conference Revealed New iMac Models With Intel Kaby Lake

At today’s WWDC event in San Jose, California, Apple announced incremental updates to its iMac and MacBook Pro lineup.

At the conference for developers WWDC, Apple introduced a powerful iMac Pro. Fusion Drives are now standard on all 27-inch configurations and the top-end 21.5-inch iMac. There’s also 10GbE network connectivity, and 4 x Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The Radeon Pro 580, coupled with software and API improvements coming as part of the next version of macOS, “High Sierra” (no, seriously), was specifically called out as being ready to power a new era of VR experiences and content creation on the Mac, thanks to Apple partnerships with Valve (Steam VR), Unity, and Epic (Unreal Engine 4).

Availability on the new machines in Australia is from Thursday onwards, with the iMac, MacBook, and MacBook Pro all found locally.

The iMac Pro’s hardware is already quite pricey before you factor in Apple’s 5K display, design, and “Apple Tax”, so those familiar with the company won’t be shocked to learn that this new flagship Mac will start at $5,000 when it launches this December.

As such, you’ll find a newly updated and refreshed iMac, ultra-light MacBook, and the an updated take on last year’s redesigned MacBook Pro in stores very shortly, with the updates mostly sitting around a processor refresh. The 21.5 inch iMac, 21.5 inches iMac Retina 4k at $1,099 While, iMac Retina 5k 27-inch begins at $1,799. With an all-flash architecture and all-new thermal design, the iMac Pro delivers up to 80% more cooling capacity in the same thin and seamless iMac design. The conference was presented to the iMac Pro.

The iMac Pro comes with the new AMD Radeon Pro Vega GPU.

You can option the Radeon Pro Vega with up to 16GB of HBM2 memory, while Apple will offer up to an insane 128GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RAM, and up to 4TB of SSD storage. For the first time ever on a Mac, iMac Pro features 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking.

The latest iMac highlights Kaby Lake processors up to 4.2GHz along with the Turbo Increase to 4.5GH. The new 13 inch MacBook Pro features Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 while the 15 inch can be configured with an up to 3.1 GHz core i7 processor.