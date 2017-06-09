Arab Countries Designate People, Groups With Ties to Qatar as Terrorists

Qatar sought Friday to enlist support from overseas after Saudi Arabia and its allies placed several Qataris and Doha-based organisations on a “terror list” in an escalating Gulf diplomatic crisis.

“We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha on Thursday.

He added that Qatar had not yet been presented with a list of demands by countries that cut off diplomatic and transport ties, but insisted the matter be solved peacefully.

Crisis in the Gulf: Why is Qatar under siege?

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain have suspended all flights to and from Doha and closed off sea and air links to Qatar. “A political, economic and social aggression”, a Qatari diplomat said.

Qatar is already home to the biggest air base in the Middle East, al-Udeid, where some 10,000 military personnel are stationed, and is the forward headquarters of US Central Command. By granting frequent airtime to extreme Islamist ideologues, most notably Yusuf al-Qaradawi, Qatar gave an unparalleled platform to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“We are not looking for the Qatari peg to break”, wrote Chris Turner, global head of strategy at Europe’s ING, though he called the pressure on the riyal unprecedented and said other countries’ experience in the past 25 years indicated that if the peg did break, the riyal could fall at least 20 percent.

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8: U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been accused of being responsible for the prevailing Gulf crisis, has now offered to host a White House meeting to resolve it.

Qatar vehemently denies the allegations.

Kuwait – which unlike most of its fellow Gulf Cooperation Council members has not cut off ties with Qatar – has been leading efforts to mediate.

“I bought lots of vegetables, frozen chicken and milk for my children, things I knew would be the first to disappear from the shelves”, said Mohanadi, a former army lieutenant from Qatar’s city of Al Khor. Al Jazeera toned down its criticism of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi ambassador returned.

Qatar, meanwhile, upped its support for the Muslim Brotherhood’s most violent regional branch, taking in senior Hamas leaders such as Khaled Meshal when the group’s leaders fled the growing turmoil in Damascus.

Sheikh Mohammed told The Associated Press on Thursday that Sheikh Tamim “is not going to leave the country while the country is in blockade”, in effect turning down the mediation offer. It can be traced to Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s contrasting views on two risky forces: Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The list also includes Shi’ite militant groups in Bahrain seen by some Gulf Arab governments as linked to Iran including Saraya Ashtar, Saraya Mukhtar, and February 14 movement.