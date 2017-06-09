Arab powers add people, groups with Qatar links to terrorism lists

The phone call contrasted sharply with a series of tweets posted on Tuesday when Trump seemed to back the Saudi decision to isolate Qatar.

Arab countries put 12 organizations and 59 people on a terror sanctions list early Friday they described as being associated with Qatar, the latest in a growing diplomatic dispute that’s seen the energy rich nation isolated by Saudi Arabia and others.

Like Saudi Arabia itself, Qatar is also accused of lending support to terrorists including al-Qaida.

Kuwait – which unlike most of its fellow Gulf Cooperation Council members has not cut off ties with Qatar – has been leading efforts to mediate.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and several other countries severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-foe Iran – charges Qatar says are baseless.

Qatar denied the accusations, calling the move “unjustified”.

The announcement was made in a statement from the Ministry of the Interior, which also said the media was under the same restrictions.

The Qatari capital Doha has regularly been used by teams from nations incapable of playing games on home soil due to adverse security situations or as a result of diplomatic rows with other countries in the region.

In Syria, Qatar continued to support the Brotherhood, while the Saudis, it is alleged, relied on Al Qaeda- and ISIS-backed groups to topple the Syrian government.

All in all, Doha’s politics has “harbored a multitude of terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to create instability in the region”, read a statement by the Saudi Press Agency, which also encouraged all “brotherly” countries and companies to join the Kingdom in cutting all traffic to and from Qatar, and withdrawing its citizens. Foreign airlines may also have to seek permission for overflights to and from Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt in particular have employed draconian tactics to muzzle any independent media across the Arab world, and Qatar in this respect is a prime target for their ire.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, said Qatar and Pakistan last year signed a $1 billion agreement, under which Qatar’s Liquefied Gas Company Limited will sell LNG from 2016 to year 2031 to state-run Pakistan State Oil. Analysts have raised the prospect of a palace coup in Qatar, a hereditary monarchy ruled by the Al Thani family that has a history of such changes in leadership.

Al-Jazeera’s offices have been shut down by authorities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan. “In a scenario of a rapid loss of confidence from global investors and depositors from other GCC countries, the government might have to step in to support domestic banks”. Iran and a Saudi-led coalition that includes Qatar support different sides in the civil war. In addition to the Muslim Brotherhood leader, Egyptian born-cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, 25 other Egyptian nationals were included on the list.

“Our position on countering terrorism is stronger than numerous signatories of the joint statement – a fact that has been conveniently ignored by the authors”, the government said.

“Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” he said on Twitter.

Discourses on fighting terrorism and fighting extremism are employed in order to secure the political maneuvering against Qatar.