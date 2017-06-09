Ariana Grande ‘inked with Manchester bee tattoo tribute’

The Red Cross in a statement Monday said that almost $13 million has been raised for the fund since a suicide bombing at the end of Grande’s May 22 show in Manchester.

According to Pitchfork Media, any money raised from the sale of the tune will go straight to those affected by the bombing at Ariana’s gig in Manchester in May, which killed 22 and injured more than 100 people.

Ariana Grande is resuming her tour after postponing a string of shows following the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester.

Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert took on added brevity and bravery, considering that it was just one day after another terrorist attack in London killed seven people and injured almost 50 on Saturday night at the London Bridge and Borough Market.

Following the show, Liam sent of string of tweets thanking his fans for an “amazing night”, and also criticized his brother for not attending.

Overnight viewing figures for the One Love Manchester concert held last night and headlined by Ariana Grande show it to be the UK’s most watched TV program of the year. The singer closed the concert with emotional renditions of her song One Last Time and the classic movie tune Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

The Sun reports that tattoo artists from Manchester Ink joined them backstage after Sunday’s One Love concert, and tattooed Manchester bees (a symbol of the city) on her and her Dangerous Woman tour crew.

Although there were many big names on stage, Grande was the one who made the most compelling presence of the night.

“We will not quit or operate in fear”, Grande stated in a full statement about the Manchester attack.

Although £10 million has already been raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, Grande is keen to add to the total with the release of another single. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way”.