Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris

After postponing her Dangerous Woman tour following the terrorist attack at her Manchester show on May 22, Ariana Grande is set to return to the stage tonight (June 7) in Paris.

Ariana, 23, shared the clip on Instagram with her 108million followers and the video has now been viewed more than 4.7million times.

The show was a lovely show of love, bravery and solidarity and helped to raise over $10million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Featuring the likes of Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams, it raised over United States dollars 13 million for victims and families affected by the bombing.

Grande’s brother and former Celebrity Big Brother star Frankie – who supported Grande at the concert – told The Sun: ‘She seems calm out there because that’s her in her element. The event sold out in 20 minutes.

In a statement following the bombing, the Grammy nominee said, “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones”. The 32-years old singer asked attendees of the One Love Manchester concert to defeat their fears and prejudices and to reach out and touch the one next to them.

The fans also sang some of Grande’s songs and wrote messages paying homage to the victims.

The attendees of the May 22 concert can attain free tickets on request.

The emotional concert aired on BBC1 and attracted a peak of 14.5 million viewers. The concert raised more than $2.58 million during its three hours.

Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert has become the biggest TV show of the year so far – attracting a peak audience of more than 14 million viewers in the United Kingdom, with worldwide ratings expected to top 100 million.