Arsenal label Bellerin exit talks as ‘wild speculation’

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin admits that he finds it hard to be away from his family in Spain amid speculation that he wants a move back to Barcelona.

A recent interview with Mundo Deportivo and subsequent reports originating in the Catalan press, ramped up speculation – even suggesting Bellerin had “agreed personal terms” over a move back to Spain. Ernesto Valverde was announced as their new manager following Luis Enrique’s departure and the new manager is said to have made Bellerin his top target during the transfer window.

Bellerin recently committed his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new long-term contract with the north London club late past year.

At present, Arsenal’s record transfer export was Cesc Fabregas, who left North London in a £31m deal, as reported by the Daily Mail, when he rejoined Barca back in 2011.

And, according to Diario Gol, Arsene Wenger isn’t prepared to let him leave on the cheap. I’m an Arsenal player, but we’ll see what happens’. I like to share these moments with them.

The Spain global joined the Gunners from Barcelona in 2011 as 16-year-old youth talent. Pep Guardiola is looking to sign a right-back having released Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna, and has identified the Arsenal star as a potential candidate.

But today the 22-year-old appeared to quash the speculation, tweeting today: “Don’t believe everything you read…”