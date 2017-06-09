Astros’ Keuchel on 10-day disabled list with neck discomfort

But it’s back now.

After winning 11 straight, the Astros (42-18) have now lost two in a row but still enter Thursday’s games with a 12-game lead on the second-place Mariners in the AL West. Jason Hammel gets the ball, and he is 2-6 with a 5.93 ERA and 47 strikeouts this season.

Chatwood (6-7) shut down Chicago after giving up a solo homer to Kris Bryant in the first. It was the only run allowed Hammel, the Astros had four hits against Hammel over seven innings.

In the sixth, things got weird. Former Royal Nori Aoki is 6-for-13 (.462). Kennedy was removed after two innings, having allowed five runs on three hits and three walks. You can’t do that. He served up both of Sanchez’s homers, a three-run shot in the third and a two-run drive in the fifth.

“I definitely wanted to go back out there”, Hammel said. I was expecting a meltdown in the seventh following the balk, but he sat down the Astros in order.

He was activated May 27 and allowed one run and four hits over six innings to win at Texas.

Update (10:00 PM ET): With one out in the top of the seventh, Lorenzo Cain broke up McCuller’s no-hit bid with a triple to left-center field. “Stay calm and collected, and wait for your pitch”, preached Rex Hudler and Ryan Lefebvre. Six of Iannetta’s eight home runs this season have tied the score or put the Diamondbacks ahead. He walked none and struck out four. $200 million my ass. It tied the game and ruined McCullers’ shutout, which delighted the Kauffman crowd.

McCann’s homer came in the second inning, and his fourth-inning single scored Carlos Beltran, who had doubled. It goes so much when a team has a pitcher who can simply dominate.

That’s seven home runs given up by Kelvin Herrera already this year in 25 games. His ERA is up to 5.55. He is hoping rest will solve the issue. The Royals and Astros close out their 4 game series Thursday night.

The Royals’ game on September 12 against the White Sox has been changed from a 7:15 p.m CDT start to 12:15 p.m. This kicks off a nine-game trip against three awful teams, so the Royals have more chances to climb back into the AL Central.