At Least 8 Dead As Storm Hammers Cape Town Coastline

On social media, #CapeStorm and #KnysnaFire trended in the country with many sharing photos and video of the storm, as well as urging residents to aid those who have been displaced.

Brent-Styan adds that the fire is not yet under control, and there is concern about predictions of gale force winds in the area on Saturday.

A total of 10 deaths have been linked to a storm that hit Cape Town and the surrounding coastline on Wednesday, causing floods and high winds that fanned deadly blazes.

Eleanore Bouw-Spies, Knysna’s mayor, described the fires as the worst in decades.

Three other people died in a fire in the area on Wednesday after a storm hit the region around Cape Town, battering shores with big waves and dumping heavy rains that caused flooding in some communities.

Additional firefighters have been sent to the town on Thursday as fires continued to rage, officials said.

“To date between 8,000 and 10,000 Knysna inhabitants have been safely evacuated”.

Western Cape premier Helen Zille told Kaya FM: “What we need is air power – water-bombing, and helicopters to see which areas are affected and who needs to be evacuated”.

“It is mostly the poorest sections of our society that usually bear the brunt of natural calamities, such as severe weather conditions, due to the conditions under which they live”, South Africa’s parliament said.

– Dawie Bosch (@dawierbosch) June 7, 2017Any donations to make soup and take it to an informal settlement in Cape Town is needed pls DM me.

“Our hearts go out to those who have also lost their belongings, including their homes”, President Jacob Zuma said.

The Presidency says disaster management teams have been dispatched to the storm-struck Western Cape.

“The first delivery of bottled water destined for Cape Town is now re-routed to Knysna and is a few hours away from the town”.