Attacker’s mother says he was radicalised in Britain

It has now emerged that Butt, 27, was well known to security services here and in the U.S., and had been on police bail for minor, non-terror-related offences “possibly at the time of the attack”, the Times reported.

The Home Office has not commented as there is an ongoing police investigation, while Scotland Yard has said Zaghba was not a police or MI5 subject of interest.

Zaghba, 22, was identified by the Italian authorities as a potential jihadist after he was stopped at Bologna airport in March 2016 on his way to Syria.

The Italian authorities have told the media how Zaghba said he was “going to be a terrorist” but his mother insists that was a misunderstanding. A search warrant is also being executed at an address in Barking.

Choudary is believed to have links to Khuram Butt, he is thought to have radicalized the three terrorist who ploughed a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing victims in pubs and bars around Borough Market on June 3. Italian officials said suspicions about him were shared with British authorities and his name was subsequently listed in the European-wide intelligence-sharing system.

Butt and his fellow attackers, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba, were shot dead by police eight minutes after their rampage began on Saturday.

She had this message for the families of the victims who who were killed, and those who were injured.

The U.K. -based Al-Muhajiroun was established in the late 1990s when Syrian-born Omar Bakri Mohammed split with its forerunner, Hizb ut-Tahrir, a 60-year-old Islamist organization with strong routes in the United Kingdom.

THE uncle of the ringleader of the London Bridge attack has condemned the horrific massacre that claimed the lives of seven people.

Mr Khan’s cousin, Ms Rehman, was pregnant when Butt was discussing travelling to Syria, Mr Khan said, and his family wanted to stop him going.

He said: “He liked to help people, and the most favourite hobby of him was to come down on teenagers if they behave badly”.

The mother of one of the London Bridge attackers has said she is “ashamed” to mourn her son after he took part in the massacre of at least eight people.

The mother said the area of east London where he lived made her feel uncomfortable, adding: “I was there and didn’t like it”.

“I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I condemn his actions and do not support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity”. “And after I thought that these images of a garden were similar to the images of paradise”.

In the wake of the London Bridge attack after Theresa May took the unusual step of calling publicly for a review, the British domestic intelligence agency MI5 will take a hard look at its counter-terrorism operations.

But they weren’t able to arrest Zaghba, who was traveling on an Italian passport, because having extremist material on a phone isn’t against the law in Italy.

He is alleged to have been an associate of notorious preacher Anjem Choudary, and appeared in the 2016 Channel 4 Islamic extremist documentary The Jihadis Next Door.

Erica Gasparri, 42, said she had reported Butt to anti-terror police over fears he was attempting to radicalise schoolchildren, after challenging him in a park near a school.