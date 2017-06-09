Australia police raid homes 4 days after deadly siege

Round-the-clock armed police could guard all federally-controlled Australian airports under a proposed security shake-up after recent events in Melbourne. Police raid homes in Ascot Vale as part of anti terrorism raids across Melbourne.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in the raids after three search warrants were executed in Ascot Vale, Gladstone Park and Glenroy.

However no one has been charged over the matter.

“As this relates to an ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further“, she said.

Security across Melbourne will also be increased over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, after gunman Yacqub Khayre killed a man and injured police, while Manodh Marks threatened to blow up a Malaysia Airlines flight.

He had earlier shot dead the apartment worker Nick Hao, and after two hours in the hostage situation he fired a sawn-off shotgun at Special Operations Group officers, injuring three of them. Khayre was later killed in a shootout with police.

It’s believed police are now conducting searches in Coburg.

“There’s no intelligence of evidence at this stage to suggest that there is any connection between the people we’ve spoken to this morning, the arrests we’ve made and terrorism”, he said.

“And were investing aiding and embedding engagement in a terrorist act”.

Police said they seized computers and mobile phones and an imitation shotgun, but no firearms or live ammunition.

“Tullamarine airport, Avalon airport, these are federal assets and I think the time has come for us to have a dedicated 24/7 tactical response provided by the Australian Federal Police”, Mr Andrews told reporters.

“It was loud, they struggled to get in”.

Khayre was granted parole in November after being convicted of a violent home invasion.

“It’s the Bronx, man”, he said, when asked about the area.

A witness who lives at the flats said police had been on site since 6:30am.

“Although it’s very loud, I’ve never seen anyone go in or out”, he said.

‘They’re in transit but they must be close because they’re running’. “The cops were running and the SOGs were following at a rate of knots”, the caller said.