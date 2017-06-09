Australia will be ready for England showdown: Smith

Australia captain Steve Smith was frustrated that his side had to endure another no-result against Bangladesh at the Champions Trophy but knows they now have to beat England in their final group A encounter to progress to the semi-final.

With rain looming here at The Oval, the Australian stepped on the gas to bowl out Bangladesh for just 182 runs in 44.3 overs in their ICC Champions Trophy game on Monday.

Warner and Smith were reluctant to leave the field and felt they could have played through the rain for at least another two overs. I think that’s something we can call upon.

It is Australia’s second abandonment and they now need to beat England in order to reach the semi-finals.

Australia are now at No. 2 in Group A, with both their matches – against Bangladesh and New Zealand – being washed out.

Ironically it is only one of two day-night games to be played in the tournament and had the match started in the morning, then it would have produced a result. But the umpires are there to make a decision.

“They say Zampa can bowl over the wicket and use a bit of angle, he’s got a good wrong’un, a good top spinner, a good one out of the front of the hand that sort of skids across the left-handed batsman”.

They fell 20-30 runs short against England and will hope to carry their batting momentum against Australia.

Australia would have to bring the momentum from their late bowling revival against New Zealand whereas Bangladesh would now have to lift themselves by batting at a faster rate, bowling much better and select a more balanced XI than they did in the last game.

Smith was critical of his seam bowlers after New Zealand got away to a strong start at Edgbaston before being dismissed for 291.

“I can remember in the 2015 World Cup, we got one point from Australia and it really helped us go through”, he said.

“Of course I didn’t want to go off”.

“And it was nice that we were able to turn things around from the way things went in the first game against New Zealand“.

“If you look at today’s match, I think Australia was far ahead of us”.

Tamim, who scored 128 against England in the opening game on Thursday, got 95 off 114 balls, picking up the pace and smashing some fierce strokes before being caught by Josh Hazlewood at long leg off Starc with the first ball of the 43rd over. “England have that win on the board and they are pretty comfortable with the way they have been playing their cricket”, Starc said.