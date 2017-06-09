Automatic braking to be standard on top-selling Nissans

“The big news here is that we’re making AEB standard across all grades of our best-selling models”, said Michael Bunce, vice president of product planning for Nissan North America said in the release.

All major automakers have agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard on almost every new vehicle by 2021.

By offering AEB as a standard feature on one million USA vehicles, Nissan is already making 2018 a record-breaking year, because it “more than doubles the number of AEB-equipped Nissan vehicles versus the 2017 model year”. The 20 automakers collectively represent more than 99 percent of the US market.

Nissan says the move should more than double the number of cars it fits with automatic emergency braking for the American market.

Nissan is confident that this will help grow market acceptance of the technology, which detects a stopped auto or another obstacle in front of the vehicle and slams on the brakes without driver involvement. If the driver doesn’t respond, the system applies the brake autonomously. The feature still will be optional on Nissan’s Infiniti luxury brand models. In all, about 1 million vehicles that Nissan sells annually in the USA will be equipped with the feature, according to the company, up from about 450,000 in 2017.

Previously, the Nissan Leaf was not even available with automatic emergency braking. NHTSA also reports that systems such as AEB can help reduce injury insurance claims by as much as 35 per cent (2015 report).

In a previous interview, Rader told the Daily News that among the latest intelligent safety systems that use radar and sensor systems to monitor traffic conditions and driving habits, AEB has proven to be the most effective system for improving safety followed by blind-spot warning. In its SUV and crossover lineup, the affected models will include the Rogue, Rogue Sport, Murano, and Pathfinder.