Baby bird found in amber after 100 million years

A unique example was found in Northern Myanmar in 2016; to determine its exact date scientists have spent the last several months. In fact, it was originally acquired in 2014 by the Hupoge Amber Museum in China from a miner who thought the claws belonged to a lizard. Afterward, it underwent CT scanning that revealed the shocking extent of its preservation.

“It’s the most complete and detailed view we’ve ever had”, one of the team behind the discovery, Ryan McKellar from the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Canada, told New Scientist.

The remains of a bird was discovered in a 99-million-year-old amber from Burma and shows a young, toothed bird that likely thrived in the Cretaceous period along with the dinosaurs. As found by the experts, it belongs in the group enantiornithine birds that dominated the Cretaceous period and became extinct together with the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago. The fossil is nearly fully preserved – its head, neck, a partial wing and a clawed foot can be seen in the three-inch piece of amber. The researchers marveled at the finding, as they were able to study the ancient bird in depth.

CT-scanning the fossil allowed researchers to digitally reconstruct the bones (bottom), and an artist to draw a reconstruction of what the hatchling may have looked like (right).

The “most complete hatchling specimen” ever to be seen has been unearthed by scientists.

‘The proportions of the bird and morphology of the plumage indicate a very young individual, adding the mounting data that the Enantiornithes were highly precocial; however, the scarcity of body feathers represents a distinct departure from living precocial birds. This is in contrast to modern birds today, where most hatchlings remain in the nest before developing the ability to fly.

“They also had claws on their wings, and jaws and teeth rather than beaks – but at the time the hatchling lived, the ancestors of modern birds had not yet evolved beaks either”.

From the outside, the bird’s feet are clearly visible, complete with claws, scales, and even preserved skin! And if you happen to be near the Shanghai Museum of Natural History this summer, you can see the 99-million year old bird in the flesh, so to speak. and travel back in time, if only for a moment.