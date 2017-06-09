Backed Fighters Begin Offensive To Push ISIS From Its ‘Capital’

Since November, the USA -backed troops have been attempting to isolate the city in preparation for the start of the operation to take control. The battle to retake it could be long and bloody but would represent a major step forward in defeating the IS in Syria.

“We declare the start of the great battle to liberate the city of Raqqa, the so-called capital of terror and terrorists”, he said.

The latest airstrikes come as an alliance of US -backed Kurdish and Arab fighters prepare to officially launch an all-out attack on Raqqa city.

The offensive around Raqqa started north of the city, supposedly with the intention of fully surrounding it before the invasion began. Last week, they reached the northern and eastern gates of the city after intense clashes under the cover of USA -led airstrikes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said clashes in Al Meshleb, with heavy air atrikes by the US-led coalition, had forced ISIL members to withdraw from more than half of the district.

IS militants are not expected to give up easily.

The Syrian Democratic Forces is the name for an umbrella organization of more than 40,000 Syrian Kurdish and Arab U.S. -backed rebel groups fighting ISIS in northern Syria. They are backed by the global anti-ISIS coalition who is providing air support, training, advice, equipment, arms, and some ground forces.

“We all saw the heinous attack in Manchester, England”, said Lt-Gen Townsend. “ISIS threatens all our nations, not just Iraq and Syria, but in our homelands as well”. “In addition to warplanes, there are coalition forces working side by side with the Syrian Democratic Forces”, Silo said.

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned on Tuesday that the country will retaliate immediately if operations in Raqqa presents a threat to Turkey.

The start of the campaign coincided with the Syrian army’s takeover of several villages southwest of Raqqa, as part of a larger offensive by Damascus to take back wide stretches of Syria’s eastern desert from Islamic State. However, it has lost much of its territory it initially claimed over the years due to campaigns led by several Syrian and Iraqi forces.

A belt of land mines and militant checkpoints circle Raqqa. That may indicate that IS “intends to use the 200,000 people still trapped in the city as human shields”, the group reported.

The Observatory also said an attack was underway against a military barracks, Division 17, on the northern outskirts of Raqqa. However Rahman pointed out the same route was being used by fleeing IS fighters.

State news agency SANA reported that the airstrikes by the US-led coalition killed 12, including women and children.

The SDF spokesman said the assault had begun from the north, east and west of the city, which is bordered to the south by the Euphrates River.

The Observatory said 21 people were killed in the Monday night airstrikes.

On December 10, the SDF unveils the “second phase” of their offensive, and a Kurdish spokeswoman says the 30,000-strong force has already seized 700 square kilometers (270 square miles) of terrain. “They are fighting street battles inside Raqqa now, and we have experience in urban warfare”.

Fighting around Raqqa since late a year ago has displaced tens of thousands of people, with many flooding camps in the area and others stranded in the desert. Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said fighters in the city couldn’t leave because all the bridges across the Euphrates have been disabled. Reuters estimates that up to 4,000 jihadists remain in Raqqa ready to fight the coalition.