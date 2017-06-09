Speaking to reporters in the capital, Doha, on Thursday, Qatar’s foreign minister said the move by its fellow Arab states to isolate it was endangering stability in the oil-rich Gulf region.

“We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender the independence of our foreign policy“, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani tells AFP that Qatar could survive “forever” despite the measures taken against it.

Kuwait’s emir is working to mediate the Gulf crisis around Qatar, which is home to a major US military base and is the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved legislation for increased military cooperation with Qatar, including a deal for the deployment of Turkish troops there.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen and the Maldives said Monday that they are indefinitely severing ties with Qatar — a Persian Gulf country of 2.4 million people, mostly foreign workers.

Though Qatar repeatedly said the QNA website was hacked, not only the affirmation was not accepted but the fake news continued to dominate airwaves on hostile media channels, throwing professionalism and mutual relations to winds.

Al-Thani disputed a Saudi statement accusing Qatar of “embracing terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at de-stabilizing the region”. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Gulf states could resolve the dispute among themselves without outside help.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani attends a news conference in Doha, Qatar, May 25, 2017. The emir of Kuwait is trying to mediate the row, carrying out shuttle diplomacy between Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The report was widely picked up by regional media outlets, which continued circulating it after Qatar’s denial.

Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi says Qatar’s citizens are “questioning if this is going to end up in seeing a change in leadership itself”. Six Arab nations, inc… Qatar’s emir has said such a view is a big mistake. Qatar says it does not accept its neighbours’ view that any group with an Islamist background is terrorist.

In a measure that cemented earlier UAE restrictions on air transport, the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority said it had closed the air space for all air traffic to and from Doha until further notice.

Qatar is rich in oil and gas, but it doesn’t produce much of its own food; nearly all of its food comes from Saudi Arabia, with which it shares its only land border. On Wednesday, Emirati officials shut down the airline’s offices in the UAE.

Did Russia plant fake news to harm Qatar? It also thanked the FBI and the British National Commission for Combating Crime for assisting it in its investigation. It said hackers installed a file and then published a fake news item attributed to Sheikh Tamim just after midnight May 24.

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, urged Qatar’s Emir on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Sheikh Sabah also has traveled to Saudi Arabia in his efforts.