Bahrain says it too will jail Qatar sympathisers

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said isolating Qatar would not resolve any problems.

Qatar’s satellite news giant Al-Jazeera has also emerged as a point of contention in the Gulf. The crisis has created complications for people travelling in and out of Qatar.

Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, have severed diplomatic relations with Doha, which they accuse of supporting extremists. He said Qatar needed to shut down or limit its Al-Jazeera news network, as well as stop funding extremist groups and others.

Qatar said on Thursday the action against it was endangering stability in Gulf but it was not prepared to compromise to settle the dispute.

Adding to Qatar’s woes now, Qatari nationals will not be allowed to board Qantas flights to Dubai because the United Arab Emirates has banned them from passing through its airports after Arab powers cut ties with Qatar, an executive at the Australian airline has said.

“We all – and that is also the view of my Saudi counterpart – are interested in avoiding any further escalation, because the region is already facing great tensions and challenges”, Gabriel said after a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, as cited by Reuters.

UAE’s airspace will be closed to any planes flying to or from the Qatari capital until further notice, the civil aviation authority said Thursday in an emailed statement.

The $110 billion arms deal recently sealed between Washington and Saudi Arabia includes tanks, artillery, helicopters, light close air support, intelligence-gathering aircraft, and air defense systems such as Patriot and THAAD, among other things.

He hoped that the Arab and Islamic nations would stand united against the obstacles they were now facing.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen have accused Qatar of supporting regional terror groups, allegations denied by the Qatari government.

The UAE on Wednesday announced a similar decision, warning that offenders could face between three and 15 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 dirhams ($136,125, 120,715 euros) should they criticise the decision to boycott Qatar. All that comes amid a crackdown on all dissent on the island home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

Standard & Poor’s downgraded Qatar’s debt on Wednesday as the riyal currency fell to an 11-year low amid signs that portfolio investment funds were flowing out of the country because the diplomatic rift.

Qatar has released an initial report into the alleged hack of its state-run news agency, an incident which helped spark a diplomatic crisis between the energy-rich country and Arab nations.

The FBI and British authorities are now investigating the alleged hack and results could come as soon as this week. That’s even after Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah flew to Qatar to discuss the crisis with officials.