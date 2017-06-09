Battle for IS ‘Capital’ Raqqa Begins

The U.S. -SDF partnership has complicated relations with Turkey, which views the group’s Kurdish component as an extension of a terror group operating inside its own borders.

Speaking to deputies from the ruling AK Party after the SDF said they had launched their battle for Raqqa, Yildirim said Turkey was taking the necessary measures on the issue.

The launch of the Raqqah operation comes as Iraqi forces continue to fight to remove ISIL from Mosul, the terrorist group’s last stronghold in Iraq.

After the military offensive, control of the city will be handed over to a local civilian governing council “who will provide security and governance”, the coalition stated. That may indicate that IS “intends to use the 200,000 people still trapped in the city as human shields”, the group warned. “This can not stand”, he said, using another acronym for ISIL.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire in Syria and Iraq against Daesh. At least 21 people have been killed.

Civilians have been encouraged to leave the city so that they don’t become trapped and used as human shields, or become targets for Islamic State snipers, according to the US statement said.

Last week, rebel groups in southern Syria said that the USA was supplying their forces with more weapons and support in light of a new push by Iranian proxies toward their area of operations.

The United States said on Tuesday it had started distributing arms to the YPG to help take Raqqa, part of a plan that has angered NATO-ally Turkey, which is anxious by growing Kurdish influence in northern Syria.

“The SAC and SDF began marching on Raqqah in November and have been rapidly tightening the noose around the city since their daring air assault behind enemy lines in Coalition aircraft in March to begin the seizure of Tabqah”, the statement added.

Between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon, the coalition struck IS tactical units, destroyed 19 boats, 12 fighting positions, eight vehicles and a weapons store, he said.

On Tuesday, Arab and Kurdish SDF fighters advanced to the city’s eastern edge and broke into Raqa for the first time.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the SDF has been engaged since dawn in heavy fighting with militants on the eastern and northern outskirts of Raqqa.

As SDF forces draw closer to Raqa, thousands of civilians flee the city and neighboring territory into makeshift camps nearby.

The coalition struck similarly described forces in the area last month.

Coalition officials estimate that there are 3,000 to 4,000 IS fighters remaining in the city preparing for the assault.

“Today is Day 1 of the effort to defeat ISIS in Raqqa”, Davis said.

Islamic State declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq after capturing Mosul in June 2014.