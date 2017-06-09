Battle of the smart speakers – Apple HomePod versus the rest

These are uncharted waters for both Apple and its quirky virtual assistant, and even if the HomePod is now being pitched primarily to music lovers, it’s also an exciting device for smart home diehards and gadget lovers in general.

And the biggest question of all hangs over Siri – the genius of Amazon’s Echo is the intelligence of its voice assistant Alexa, not its audio quality. By the time the first HomePods ship in December, Google Home will have had a one-year head start, and Amazon Echo three years. Apple’s speaker will be launching in the USA, U.K., and Australia in December, with additional markets to come next year. HomePod, Apple Music and Siri deliver the best music experience in the home that streams ad-free directly to HomePod.

Mr Frank Gillett, principal analyst at research firm Forrester Research, said: “Home speaker devices have become an important host for virtual assistants like Siri”. Let’s run through its features and see.

But at US$349 (S$480) in the US, the HomePod is almost twice as expensive as the Echo (US$179.99) and three times the price of the Google Home (US$109). For that job Apple has programmed this speaker with some powerful machine learning algorithms.

At least for now it’s just that – Phil Schiller talked a lot about its sound quality and its music playing capabilities during the presentation.

“You can buy an Echo Dot for less than $50 and pair it with an expensive speaker with awesome sound”, says Bradford.

As such, HomePod appears to be just a “music device for your home” with a questionable high-end price tag.

HomePod is designed for voice control with an array of six microphones, so users can interact with it from across the room, even while loud music is playing. As it listens you more it gets better and better at understanding you.

Some industry insiders, however, note Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon. During Jobs’ last decade, Apple introduced the iPod, iPhone and iPad – all huge commercial successes that both reshaped daily life and swamped previous digital music players, smartphones and tablets. And you can soon find Siri inside a standalone speaker for the home. When it does send information, it will be encrypted and will send an anonymous Siri ID to help with the commands the user is looking for. That means no one – not even Apple – can keep track of what you’re doing.

But Apple was careful to frame it as a product focused on music first – potentially differentiating it from the Echo and Home. The number of smart home devices you can control with HomeKit is far fewer than that you can control with Amazon’s Echo – but if you want a smart home that works with Siri, HomePod and HomeKit are your only options. It’s not available for pre-order yet, but when it is, it will set you back $349. Whether or not that’s a selling point is up to you to decide. It will be available this December in either white or space gray.