BC legislature to return June 22nd, confidence vote expected

In letters released Tuesday, Clark asked both NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver to reconsider Horgan’s request to delay the removal of two homes on land expropriated by BC Hydro for the third dam on the Peace River. “That is, frankly, irresponsible”.

“What would he like to see done with Site C?” asked Bernier. The B.C. Liberal government chose not to put the dam to independent evaluation by the BCUC before moving forward with the project. Hydro has already spent $1.75 billion, with another $4 billion committed in contracts.

The NDP-Green accord says the NDP must recall the legislature for its own throne speech within a month of naming its first cabinet. “And we must avoid binding future governments with any decisions during this period”, he said.

Construction began two years ago and the project employs more than 2,000 people. “I believe it’s a plan that can work, and we’re going to implement it”.

The correspondence comes at a time of political uncertainty in the province.

Jessica McDonald said bids for contracts for the realignment of a highway are set to go out June 15 and a bridge construction tender is scheduled to be issued at the beginning of July.

Hydro officials said the river diversion in 2019 is tied to a specific low-water mark expected that September, and it would have to wait until the follow September if the window is missed.

That June 10 deadline came in a pair of almost identical letters sent by Clark to NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver to defend her party’s decision to approve the project and to warn of what she suggests could be a $600-million, one-year delay in the project’s timeline.

McDonald refused to comment on what it would cost to cancel the project entirely, though she said existing contracts come with obligations to pay contractors’ costs for work done.

But Clark says the project is likely to progress past the “point of no return” before a review can be completed. “There’s all sorts of things that don’t add up”, he said.

Weaver responded to Clark’s letter Tuesday, saying he would need access to official documents on the project before he could respond to her questions.

Horgan is also advising Hydro to suspend the evictions of two homes impacted by Site C construction “until the future of Site C is firmly determined”.

