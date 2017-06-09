Benintendi hits pair of homers as Sox beat Orioles 7-3

The next time the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox meet, summer will be winding down and football season will nearly be here.

“I feel like I’ve been seeing a lot of 2-0 changeups and 3-1 changeups and sliders”, he said.

Sunday afternoon from Oriole Park, the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles will be wrapping up their weekend Major League Baseball rivalry series. It didn’t hurt that Asher had pitched well against the Boston Red Sox earlier this season when he filled the spot created with right-hander Chris Tillman out for the first month with shoulder problems.”This team” is feeling more and more like Sale’s team every day.(AP Photo/Gail Burton). This will be his third start in the last four games against the lefty-heavy rotation of the Red Sox.

Price went 5 innings in his 2017 debut against the White Sox last week, allowing 3 earned runs in 2 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

The Red Sox and Orioles continue their series on Saturday at &:15 p.m. “To get out of here even instead of being down 3-1, it’s a big swing day for us”. He’s slashing.263/.298/.338 with one home run, 8 runs, 5 RBI’s, and 3 stolen bases in that span of time. He scored three runs in his first multihomer game.

“Balls fell this time”, he said.

After poor defense leads to a 39-pitch first inning, Sale still makes it through six and improves to (7-2).

Sale is 3-2 with a 3.19 career ERA versus Baltimore.

His outing came on the heels of a similarly effective outing by David Price on Saturday night.

Baltimore won the first two games, and Boston the final two. Tillman struck out Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon, went to 0-2 on infielder Deven Marrero and then threw a pitch that looked as if it would elude Pena, but the catcher snared it and saw Moreland about one-third of the way off third base.

Starting pitcher Chris Tillman walked consecutive Boston batters to load the bases with one out. The throw, however, tailed on Pena and sailed past Machado into left field, allowing two runs to score.

“I just tried to be too quick, tried to put a ideal throw, and I messed it up”, Pena said. In his 78.0 innings and 6-2 record this year, Sale has a nice 2.77 ERA with 110 Ks and 16 BBs. Chris Davis drove in two runs with an opposite-field single to left and scored on a double by Jonathan Schoop, the first of his three hits. I don’t think we will see him at his best yet, and that should allow Baltimore to get another win. After that, he allowed two singles – one on a line drive and one on a well-placed ground ball – and all of a sudden Adam Jones was up representing the tying run.

The Red Sox fall to 29-25 on the year and have lost two straight to Baltimore.

The game will be broadcast on Fox.

Still, the Orioles must solve Tillman’s command problems. He was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. Brian Johnson was forced to exit his start with the PawSox Saturday after experience what appeared to be a calf injury. He’s eligible to come off the DL on June 10, but not before a rehabilitation assignment. “You can’t blame him”, Tillman said.

The Sox only trail the Yankees by two games for first place in the AL East, which sets up quite a showdown as they travel to the Bronx this week.

Orioles: Following a day off Monday, the Orioles and Kevin Gausman (3-4, 5.92) open a two-game interleague series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.