Labour secured an unexpected win in the previously safe Conservative seat of Canterbury, and also took control of Peterborough, which was one of the Brexit capitals of the country.

That led to speculation the United Kingdom is headed for a hung parliament, and that’s not too far off what’s actually happening. She will now need to decide whether to resign or try to form a new government.

In Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a natural ally of the Conservatives, said it would negotiate with the Conservatives if they fell short of a majority, as both parties had common ground. With less room for manoeuvre, she may be forced to reject compromises proposed by Brussels and drive a harder bargain.

“I will now form a government – a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”, 60-year-old May said on the steps of Downing Street after meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace to seek the monarch’s formal permission.

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”, Corbyn said.

The Conservatives held five seats as Andrea Jenkyns retained her Outwood and Morley constituency, where she ousted Labour’s Ed Balls in 2015.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”, he added.

Peter Oborne, a frequent Middle East Eye contributor, told the outlet that if the exit polls are true, then “several things can be said”, including the resignation of May. Former leader Nick Clegg, a former Deputy Prime Minister, lost his Sheffield Hallam seat.

This mean that 32.2 million people voted yesterday, out of 46.9 million who were eligible to do so.

With a handful of seats still to be declared, the Conservatives were predicted to win 318 seats, down from 331 in 2015 – yet another upset in a turbulent year since the European Union referendum in June 2016.

Voters chose all 650 members of the House of Commons after Ms May called a snap election three years ahead of schedule, at a time when her party was well ahead in the polls.

However Ms May does not plan to stand down, says BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg. Based on current seat projections, Labour and its potential likely allies will fall short in getting a majority.

The exit poll – which must be treated with caution given the poor reliability of forecasts in recent British elections – indicates the Conservatives have won 314, Labour 266, the Scottish Nationalists 34 and the Liberal Democrats 14. “She made the election a referendum on Theresa May and she has lost”.

Traders also said the fact that the STI was slightly up at the opening was a positive sign as it shows the market has resilience.

SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it had been a disappointing night for her party, while Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said Sturgeon should take the prospect of a new independence referendum off the table. I said at the start this election was wrong.

If the exit poll is correct, Corbyn could attempt to form a government with smaller parties, which, like Labour, strongly oppose most of May’s policies on domestic issues.

A hung parliament could mean the Conservatives are forced to backtrack on their mandate for a hard Brexit or a decision to leave the European Union altogether, according to comments by David Davis this morning.

He gained ground when she seemed to suggest what was quickly called a “dementia tax” that could cause the elderly to have to sell their homes to pay for nursing care, and in the final days repeatedly hammered May for cutting 20,000 police officers during her tenure as interior minister – an assertion that carried weight as major terrorist attacks hit Manchester and London.

The Conservatives’ priorities were set out in a 12-point plan published in January and the letter formally invoking Brexit in March.