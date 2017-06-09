Bernie Sanders Slams 1 Percent in Praise for UK’s Corbyn

Above all, investors are anxious about the general uncertainty surrounding the country – whether a bruised May will resign in due course, whether the Conservatives will be able to form a new government or whether it will be an alliance of opposition parties, led by the Labour Party. Despite calls for her resignation, May vows to stay on as prime minister.

But her decision to call the general election has backfired, and it is not even certain she will remain at the helm.

United Kingdom polls today opened with about 46 million eligible voters expected to cast their ballot to choose between Prime Minister Theresa May and Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn under the looming shadow of the two deadly terror attacks that recently rocked the country.

She said the government would start Brexit negotiations with the European Union as scheduled in 10 days’ time.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”, May said.

After reading out the list of votes for each candidate, the returning officer in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, then announced Labour’s Alan Meale the victor. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson – a rising star in the party – tweeted a link to a speech she made in support of gay marriage, drawing on her own experiences as a lesbian Christian.

“We need a government that can act”, EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the (Brexit) negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”.

The EU’s chief negotiator said the bloc’s stance on Brexit and the timetable for the talks were clear, but the divorce negotiations should only start when Britain is ready.

But there was little sympathy from some other Europeans.

German conservative Markus Ferber, an European Union lawmaker involved in discussions on access to European Union markets for Britain’s financial sector, was scathing.

British politics is no stranger to eccentric characters and Thursday’s election was no exception.

“What the country needs more than ever is certainty”, May said. It would make British exports more price competitive around the world – something that was reflected in a rise in shares for major British companies on Friday, with the FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent.

“It’s a bit of a mess”, Peter Morgan, 35, said in London.

May had called Thursdays early election to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks but instead lost the Conservatives overall majority in Parliament. “I congratulate Jeremy Corbyn for running a very positive and effective campaign”.

Initially blind-sided by May’s snap election call, and written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign. At that point, polls predicted she would massively increase the slim majority she had inherited from Cameron. The party’s opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage places it at odds with modernizing Conservatives.

May, who went into the election with a reputation for quiet competence, was criticized for a lacklustre campaigning style and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.

That did not help May, who in her previous role as interior minister for six years had overseen cuts in the number of police officers. She sought to deflect pressure onto Corbyn, arguing he had a weak record on security matters. On average, there was as much as a five per cent swing to Labour in seats in England and Wales where more than one in 10 voters are aged between 18 and 24, whereas there was only a 2.5 per cent swing where fewer than seven per cent of the population are younger voters.

The campaign had played out differently in Scotland, the main faultline being the SNP’s drive for a second referendum on independence from Britain, having lost a plebiscite in 2014.

“The arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost, and we need to change”, he said.