BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) closed its previous trading session at $11.17

BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) exchanged hands at an unexpectedly low level of 5.74 million shares over the course of the day. The Stock now has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 3.86%. State Street Corp now owns 26,952 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Thursday, January 21 report. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, September 28.

BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) opened at 11.29 on Friday. While the company’s share hit the 52 week high on 06/01/17 stationing the value of $11.74.

Analysts expect BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) to report $0.00 EPS on June, 22. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $-0.02, exactly $0.00 or 0.00 % from 2014’s $-0.02 EPS. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54.2%. The company had revenue of $297 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 1.31 Billion in the last fiscal year.

Shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded down 1.0752% during trading on Monday, reaching $11.0499.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in BlackBerry by 13.2% in the first quarter. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 5.43% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 18.94% and 41.9% respectively. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. About shares traded. Argos Therapeutics Inc (ARGS) has declined 92.57% since June 9, 2016 and is downtrending. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 48.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 87,650 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.