Bodies and aircraft parts found after Myanmar military plane crashes

Rescuers have found another seven dead bodies during the search for a Myanmar army plane that went missing with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board. Among the 108 military personnel and their family members on board were 15 children.

The plane was a Y-8F-200 four-engine turboprop, a Chinese-made model still commonly used by Myanmar’s military for transporting cargo.

It was raining, but not heavily, at the time contact was lost with the plane Wednesday afternoon, when it was southwest of the city of Dawei.

Nine navy ships, five military planes and two helicopters were mobilised on Thursday to search for the missing aircraft. There were fears it crashed into the Andaman Sea.

According to the military, search teams on Thursday morning found the bodies of a man, woman and a child as well as a wheel, several life jackets and some luggage.

In February 2016, the five-member crew of an air force plane died when the aircraft crashed in the capital of Nay Pyi Taw.

Wai Lin Aung said his mother, who was in her 50s, had been flying back after visiting his sister, who is married to a soldier based in Myeik.

It is not unusual for such flights to carry civilians to offset transportation costs for military families stationed in the somewhat remote south.

It is not unusual for such flights to carry civilians to offset transportation costs for military families stationed in the somewhat remote south.

Myanmar has seen a number of aircraft incidents in recent years.

The plane was purchased from China in March past year and had logged 809 flying hours, according to the military.

A former executive at the aviation ministry said numerous aircraft were old and decrepit.

A five-strong crew died when an air force plane burst into flames soon after taking off from the capital Naypyidaw in February previous year.