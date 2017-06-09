Body of former NFL player James Hardy found in Indiana river

Sadly, Hardy struggled with life after the NFL.

James Hardy, once a standout in college, died at the age of 31.

An employee with Fort Wayne’s water filtration plant conducting regular rounds discovered the body and notified authorities.

According to the report, a plant worker nearby smelled an terrible odor coming from the dam nearby and it was later discovered that a body was trapped in the log jam.

The body is thought to have been in the river a few days. Hardy’s cause and manner of death are still pending at this time. Reports indicate that Hardy was administered “involuntary antipsychotic medication”. We bring for you some details from the late footballer James Hardy’s wiki.

He graduated in 2004 and then went on to play football and basketball at Indiana University. He played for only two seasons in Buffalo and also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens organization. He won the MVP when he was selected to the first team All-Big Ten while at Indiana. He played in 14 games his rookie year, including three starts, but caught just nine passes out of 24 throws targeted at him for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills’ James Hardy puts on his helmet during NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009.

The life of James Hardy is one that included a lot of big things, including an unbelievable college football career and time spent in the NFL.

Hardy’s family had reported him missing on May 30. He was arrested in Los Angeles in 2014 for resisting arrest but a judge ruled he was mentally incompetent to stand trial. Hep had gone out of his way to help Hardy through some hard times. I will NEVER forget James Hardy.

IN said Thursday in a tweet that it was saddened to learn about Hardy’s death.

The Bills expressed condolences for Hardy this morning.