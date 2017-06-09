Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

This transaction was pretty big one, so clearly it won’t go unseen. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,479.70. Columbia Wanger Asset Management Lc accumulated 2.24M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc controls 30,107 shares worth $391,000. About 32,828 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has risen 43.10% since June 8, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 67% are positive. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.34 target or 4.00 % above today’s $16.67 share price. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, August 10.

Among 17 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 21 by Craig Hallum. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, September 22 to “Hold”. Pembroke Management reported 1.87 million shares. 10,237 shares were sold by Hovenier Peter, worth $162,381. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current year. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Its down 0.20, from 1.14 in 2016Q3.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 212,163 shares. Gagnon Securities Lc has 0.08% invested in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI). Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 132.10% since June 6, 2016 and is uptrending. 851.55 million shares or 3.53% more from 822.54 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, March 10th. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.76 million shares. S Squared Technology Limited Liability Corp owns 5.21% invested in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 393,633 shares. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/06/06/boingo-wireless-inc-wifi-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance-updated-2-updated-updated.html. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 228,449 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.95 million shares. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.20 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.14) EPS. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.11% invested in the company for 174,759 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 623 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The company has market cap of $680.09 million. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It now has negative earnings. It acquires long-term wireless rights at venues, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses; builds wireless networks, such as DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells at those venues, and monetizes the wireless networks through a range of products and services. The stock declined 0.22% or $0.04 reaching $17.76 on the news. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $7,463,000. It has outperformed by 115.40% the S&P500.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,669 shares of the technology company's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period.