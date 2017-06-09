Brazil court weighs president’s fate in campaign funds case

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) was deciding whether the 2014 presidential election – which re-elected then-president Dilma Rousseff and Temer as her vice-president – should be invalidated because it was won thanks to corrupt campaign money. “Together!” referring to Brazil’s President Michel Temer, outside a presidential office building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

The fate of Brazil’s President, Michel Temer, is being considered by Brazil’s top electoral court as they are now looking as to whether it should annul the remainder of his term as president after investigations are complete.

Brazil’s stocks and currency fell on Thursday in thin trading as investors remained cautious over an electoral trial that could oust President Michel Temer.

The ruling on revelations from recent plea bargains would be a strong indication of how the court is leaning, and Wednesday’s testy debate showed sharp divisions between the judges who appear to favor accepting the damaging revelations and those who oppose.

However, analysts say that the court’s deliberations point to the likelihood of a narrow acquittal, with TSE president Gilmar Mendes leading the way.

Judges sit in the Superior Electoral Court sit during the judgment phase of a trial involving allegations that the 2014 Rousseff-Temer ticket received illegal campaign financing in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Mr Temer, who replaced Rousseff when she was impeached a year ago, has said his campaign accounts received no illegal money.

In plea-bargain testimony given in Brazil’s sprawling “Car Wash” graft investigation, Odebrecht executives said the company channeled millions of dollars to the Rousseff-Temer campaign in illegal donations.

But Judge Napoleão Nunes Maia said he would oppose use of the extra plea statements as evidence, arguing that the case would never end if it continued to add information from the avalanche of testimonies in the Car Wash probe.

Temer’s defense lawyers, in turn, justified the preservation of his mandate to respect the due legal process and noted that he ‘cannot pay the accounts of the history of corruption in Brazil’.

The court adjourned in the early afternoon, with plans to take up the question Thursday morning. While that’s the most immediate threat to Temer’s political survival, it’s only one of several. Experts believe that the decision could force President Michel Temer out of the presidency if the claims are proven to be valid and render their victory void.

Alves, a former speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, was tourism minister under both Rousseff and Temer, who assumed the presidency past year when Rousseff was removed for illegally managing the federal budget. The court is expected to rule by Friday on whether to annul the election and unseat Temer.

The Temer and Rousseff defense teams requested the testimony be scrapped by the TSE, holding that it went beyond the scope of an original complaint filed by the Brazilian Social Democracy Party after it lost the 2014 election.

Temer has canceled meetings to follow the court session on television in his presidential office, an aide said.

If Temer is forced from office, lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia would take over, and Congress would have 30 days to pick a caretaker to lead the country until elections in late 2018.