Brazil’s president faces key court session in campaign case

In the recording, Temer seems to express a desire to buy the silence of an influential congressman imprisoned for participating in corrupt dealings with the state-owned oil company Petrobras. The initial session, which included a summary of the case and resolution of legal objections, offered no immediate indication of how the seven-member panel would rule.

In the meantime, the economic austerity reforms that Temer has campaigned hard to push through Congress, calling them key to rescuing Brazil’s economy after two years of recession, appear to be increasingly doomed. When Rousseff was impeached past year, Temer took over.

Temer and Rousseff have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing involving campaign finance donations. It is the first time in Brazil’s history that a sitting president has risked having the job taken away by the electoral court.

The right-wing Brazilian Social Democracy Party, Temer’s closest legislative ally since he assumed the presidency, filed the suit after the 2014 election. The embattled president, who is facing a number of different corruption allegations and whose popularity is hovering around 8 percent, has said he would appeal.

The fraud allegations also embroil jailed former speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, Alves’ successor in the position and the mastermind behind the impeachment process that ousted former President Dilma Rousseff.

Henrique Eduardo Alves was taken into custody on allegations of corruption related to the construction of a 2014 World Cup stadium in Natal.

Alves, a former speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, was arrested a day after federal police sent Temer a list of questions in a separate criminal probe that involves the president.

The Supreme Court has given Temer until Friday to answers questions by federal police on his conversation with the JBS executive and whether Loures was a middleman.

Brasilia is swirling with reports meanwhile that Janot plans soon to request that the Supreme Court accept formal corruption and obstruction of justice charges against Temer, triggering a trial.

Chief among those potential new witnesses is a former Temer aide, Rodrigo Rocha Loures, who was caught with a suitcase containing 500,000 reais (S$210,000) of alleged bribe money.

The electoral court had been expected to blame Rousseff and let off Temer, but that is now unlikely due to recent plea-bargain testimony by executives of giant meatpacker JBS SA and engineering group Odebrecht who alleged they gave illegal funds to his campaign.

The front pages of major newspapers were dominated by accusations made by Temer’s lawyer that Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot is pressuring the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to rule against Temer when it meets to deliver a verdict, starting Tuesday.

If Temer is convicted by the election court, he can appeal, but he’d still face the ongoing parallel corruption probe and his grip on power may become untenable.

There was a heavy police presence at the election court in the capital Brasilia, with only a small protest by leftwing demonstrators outside.