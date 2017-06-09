Brewers prospect Brett Phillips optioned back to minors

The Brewers optioned Phillips back down to Triple-A Colorado Springs before their game Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza went on the 10-day disabled list before the game because of a bruised chest. Espino labored through his outing today, throwing 81 pitches across 4.0 complete innings. Panik came into the day with a.250/.322/.363 line and two homers in 204 at-bats, but he was the Giants’ No. 3 hitter with Buster Posey getting the day off and he made Posey proud with maybe his best game of the year. Milwaukee’s first-inning runs came in an unusual fashion.

The Brewers say Travis Shaw is being reinstated from paternity leave, as he became a father.

Wily Peralta entered the game for the Brewers in the top of the 5th and worked a scoreless inning before coming back out for the 6th. The Giants’ closer gave up a two-run lead before he could record an out.

Apparently, Bob Uecker’s colleague with the San Francisco Giants radio network, Jon Miller, made a quip about it: “I know what these people from Wisconsin are saying – the streaker is from IL!”

The Giants went on to win 9-5. What are these guys still doing here?

“We’ve had some tough times and you know, we give up a two-run lead there in the ninth and find a way to win the ballgame”, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. Umpires would send Thames back to third base after claiming that the ball was lodged under the padding in left field even though the Giants outfield played the ball.

Melancon was on the verge of coughing up the game altogether, as Milwaukee put the game-winning run on third base with nobody out. Jacob Barnes took the loss. Another run scored on a Denard Span double, and a third scored on an Eduardo Nunez single, his second hit of the day.

Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double with two outs in the eighth inning off reliever Rob Scahill (1-2). Arcia dove for it but to no avail, and suddenly runners were on the corners with nobody out.

A Angels 11, Tigers 4: Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to cap a four-run fifth inning, and Los Angeles added six runs in the seventh to rout host Detroit.

Both Eric Thames and Eric Sogard homered for the Brewers.

Oh, yeah, there was a streaker that got tackled pretty hard on the field during this game, too. They split the four-game series with the Brewers and moved to 12 games under.500.

The Brewers begin a seven-game road trip Friday night with the first of three against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.