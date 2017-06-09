Brexit forever? How May’s failed election gamble changes Brexit

One gave her a 37-point lead over Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party leader whose left-wing policies led many in the political establishment to consider him unelectable.

But Farage said he feared Corbyn could somehow manage to form a minority government that would allow a second Brexit referendum.

“I will now form a government”, May said in front of No. 10 Downing St. moments after speaking with Queen Elizabeth II, “a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”.

The U.K. election has resulted in a hung parliament, with no party gaining the minimum number of seats – 326 out of a total 650 – required to form a majority government. The DUP declined to comment.

May experienced a gradual slide during the campaign period, in which a wide gap between the Conservatives and Labour narrowed.

“We still think that sterling will find support despite the near-term weakness”, said Martin Arnold, FX strategist at ETF Securities in London.

Some analysts compared the political situation to 1923, when Conservative Stanley Baldwin failed to win a parliamentary majority, struggled on for a few months as prime minister and then lost a confidence vote in the House of Commons.

May had promised a “hard Brexit” if Britain did not like the terms of the divorce negotiated with the EU.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”. The clock is ticking ahead of the UK’s expected departure in 2019 and Brussels has indicated there will be no concessions made with regards to the negotiation timeline despite the instability in Britain.

“One year after their referendum, we still don’t know the British position in the negotiations on Brexit and it seems hard to predict when we will because democracy often requires time”, she said.

Both major party leaders found themselves vulnerable on counterterror issues, with May facing criticism for her cuts to police, and Corbyn facing it for both his votes against some counter-terrorism laws, and his perceived historic ties to Islamist and Irish republican groups.

Labour could also begin parallel talks in an attempt to form its own coalition with other players, including the Scottish National Party, which won 35 seats (down 19 from the last election), and the Liberal Democrats, which has 12 (up two).

European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the timetable that calls for negotiations to start in mid-June, but also said: “Without a government, there’s no negotiation”. The former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb, tweeted, “Looks like we might need a time-out in the #Brexit negotiations. A weak partner weakens the whole negotiations”, he added.

Promising to move towards a Brexit deal, enabling Britain to exit the European Union, May said the new government would “be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”.

But until a government emerges in London, it is unclear how the talks can start.

As the British general election results rolled in on Friday, here are some of the big names who were voted out of parliament and others who will be returning.

The announcement comes as May faces calls to resign in the wake of her failed electoral gamble – an outcome that would make her the shortest-tenured prime minister in almost a century.

“I’m afraid we ran a pretty terrible campaign”, Soubry said.

Meawhile, Corbyn said the early results showed May had lost her mandate and called for her to resign.

“The optimist in me hopes that the hung parliament we seem to have at this stage might end in a rethink on Brexit, perhaps a delay”, she says.

May, who went into the election with a reputation for quiet competence, was criticized for a lackluster campaigning style and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.

Despite the surprise election result, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said he doesn’t believe voters have changed their minds about leaving.