Brexit negotiations set to be delayed on United Kingdom election result

Answer: It’s an unusual situation in which no political party wins more than half of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

“If there is a message from tonight’s result, it is this: The Prime Minister called the election because she wanted a mandate, the mandate she has got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”, he said on election night.

But Tory sources indicated she would continue in Number 10.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then I doubt she will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader” former Conservative Chancellor, George Osborne, told the British press, Financial Times reports. Like former PM David Cameron’s stunning Brexit loss, the election defeat was largely of May’s own making.

Britain’s surprise-laden general election recorded the strongest level of turnout in two decades, according to official results, as voters cast support for the two major parties in an otherwise indecisive poll that saw the ruling Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority. That means no party has enough lawmakers to establish outright control.

Johnson is one of the most recognisable figures in British politics thanks to his shock of platinum blonde hair and colourful turn of phrase – attributes that made him a key asset for the Brexit campaign during last year’s European Union referendum.

The Tories lost eight frontbenchers, with ministers Jane Ellison, Simon Kirby, Gavin Barwell, James Wharton, Nicola Blackwood, Rob Wilson and Edward Timpson going, along with Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer, the author of the widely criticised Tory manifesto. The Ukip, once a leading voice in the push for Brexit, lost all its parliamentary seats in the election. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said May should resign.

It appears likely that May will call on the Queen later today to say that she wishes to stay on as prime minister.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said May “should be ashamed” and resign “if she has an ounce of self respect”.

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson, who had a year ago urged Mr Corbyn to quit as party leader, said: “Labour fought a people-powered campaign, putting passion and principle against the Tories’ corporate millions and we did better than many said we would”.

After retaining her seat of Maidenhead, Ms May said the country would need “a period of stability” after the election.

But veteran Conservative Ken Clarke said he believed his party would have a “small overall majority” when all the votes have been counted, although we might not know the result until much later on Friday.

But asked if Mrs May could remain as Tory leader, Ms Soubry told the BBC: “She’s a remarkable and very talented woman and she doesn’t shy away from hard decisions, but she now has to obviously consider her position”.

Labour put in a stunning performance, gaining 30 seats from the 2015 election.

The Prime Minister can authorise the civil service to provide support in negotiations, as they did in 2010.

But another prominent internal critic, former education secretary Nicky Morgan, said Mrs May should “carry on” and was “entitled” to see whether she can form an administration. “I don’t want to be derogatory but I think she is a lame duck prime minister”, he told BBC Radio.

“I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep her in place”.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, often tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May as Tory leader, said: “We’ve got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns”.

With a handful of seats still to be declared, the Conservatives were predicted to win 319 seats, down from 331 in 2015 – yet another upset in a turbulent year since the European Union referendum in June 2016. The gamble backfired. On Friday morning, it became clear the Tories lost seats in the south of the country while failing to break into Labour’s heartlands up north.