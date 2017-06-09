Brexit Remains Certain Despite Surprising UK Election Results – Paris

George Osborne, the former finance minister who stepped down at the election, told ITV that the results were “catastrophic” for his party.

The result also plunges Britain into a period of renewed political chaos, with Brexit talks likely to be delayed and May’s personal authority shredded. Yet just like Cameron’s reckless gamble on an European Union referendum, May’s hubristic decision to call a snap election has failed and failed spectacularly.

As Britain’s second female prime minister, May is often compared to the first, Conservative “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, but struck a markedly different tone, rejecting “untrammelled free markets” and “the cult of selfish individualism”.

Conservative MP Anna Soubry has described the election results as “dreadful” and a “disaster”, questioning whether Prime Minister May should remain as leader. When voters stunned him and Europe by voting to leave, he resigned, leaving May to deal with the mess. Tonight, the former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg lost his seat, Sheffield Hallam, to Labour cementing just how long the fallout of coalitions can last.

But that gamble did not paid off, as concerns about social programs and security issues replaced Brexit as the main talking points in the United Kingdom. But EU Council President Donald Tusk said: “We know when they must end”.

It became a hard campaign for May.

The gap between Ms May’s Conservatives and the Labour Party narrowed ahead of election day, but virtually all polls prior to the election suggested the Conservatives would retain control of Parliament.

With almost two-thirds of the seats counted, the results appeared to be generally bearing out an exit poll that predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330, while the Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229. Labour had won 258 seats. But even that arrangement seemed shaky.

The recriminations were immediate and stinging.

Other Tory losers include Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jane Ellison; Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for International Development James Wharton; Minister of State for Housing and Planning Gavin Barwell; Minister for Civil Society Rob Wilson; and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Public Health & Innovation Nicola Blackwood.

Corbyn said the early results showed May had lost her mandate and called for her to resign. “What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics“. He ruled out the potential for deals or pacts with other progressive parties in Parliament. “The Conservative party is on course to winning the most votes and it will be incumbent on us that we provide that period of stability”, May said after she won her own seat in Maidenhead with 37,780 votes.

Meanwhile, Labour – which had been written off by critics as all but unelectable – surged to 261 seats, up 29 from its tally in the 2015 election.

The fast-moving events both flummoxed and fascinated voters.

“I just want some stability”.

Many predicted May would soon be gone.

The move came after it was made clear that Mrs May has no intention of standing down as Conservative leader, despite calls from among her own MPs for her to consider her position.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s ruling Conservative Party has failed to win an overall majority in parliament, and the country is now set for a hung parliament.

May wasn’t the only big loser.

A total of six Tory ministers lost their seats in the fiasco, including the rumored next Tory Brexit negotiator, Ben Gummer, who saw his Ipswitch seat go to Labour with a 10.3 point swing. Its casualties included Alex Salmond, one of the party’s highest-profile lawmakers.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the idea of a new independence referendum “is dead”.

European leaders grappled with the question: what next?

In fact, there wasn’t much focus on the national security after attacks in Manchester and London and this card could have been played out in a little better way.