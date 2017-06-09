Britain has a hung parliament. So what happens now?

“The country needs a period of stability, and whatever the results are the Conservative Party will ensure we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”, she said.

May could attempt to lead a government without commanding a majority, relying on her opponents for support in parliament on an issue-by-issue basis.

Asked if the uncertainty created by a hung parliament was good for Britain, he replied: “A hung parliament is what we’ve been given, it’s up to MPs to deal with that”.

The expression comes from the term “hung jury”, when jurors can not decide on a verdict and a retrial is needed.

Former SNP first minister Alex Salmond quotes a Jacobite song after losing his Gordon seat to the Conservatives: “You’ve not seen the last of my bonnet and me”.

Sun Bets rated a hung Parliament – with no party having an absolute majority – at 1/5. We might even need a third General Election in as many years.

Brexit negotiations with the European Union are due to start on the 19th June, this outcome could not have come at a worse time. Without a stable government in place, it will be impossible to start Brexit talks and they will have to be delayed.

If the hung parliament is confirmed, what happens next?

“If we can form a minority government, I think we could have a stability government, not through deals or coalitions but policy by policy”.

The result would be a validation of the approach of Corbyn, under whose leadership there has been a groundswell of support for Labour, against the belief of many in his party, including within Parliament, where he faced a vote of no confidence in 2016. She had a workable majority.

In a note to clients, UBS wrote that the relative strength of hardline pro-Brexit groups in a weak Conservative government could make a breakdown in talks more likely and make it harder to reach a trade deal: “A tighter political balance could make it easier for Eurosceptics.to prevent the government from offering the compromises needed to secure a trade deal”.

Mr Corbyn’s party enjoyed huge success in London as they took marginal Tory seats Battersea and Croydon Central – ousting Financial Secretary Jane Ellison and Housing Minister Gavin Barwell. Which leader can assert authority over the way the results have fallen, and who can stake a claim to form a government?

Labour had enjoyed a strong night in the polls, with leader Jeremy Corbyn also calling on Mrs May to go.

The last hung parliament result in the United Kingdom was in 2010, when David Cameron took over as PM and formed a Conservative- led coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

Instead, she risked an ignominious exit after just 11 months at Number 10 Downing Street, which would be the shortest tenure of any prime minister for nearly a century.

The odds of the Liberal Democrats winning the day were given at 2000/1.

The Conservatives are projected to win 42% of the vote, Labour 40%, the Lib Dems 7%, UKIP 2% and the Greens 2%.

Conservative former minister Anna Soubry said she should “consider her position” and take personal responsibility for a “dreadful” campaign and a “deeply flawed” manifesto after choosing to go to the country three years early in the hope of extending her majority. However, between them they now have just 10 MPs and are predicted to lose some seats, making May’s chances of achieving a working majority, even in a coalition, appear slim. If she fails and resigns then Jeremy Corbyn is the next in line with the second-largest number of seats.

And what a awful result it was for the Conservative Party: one of the biggest own goals in political history.

All pre-election opinion poll forecasts of May’s strong lead with projections of a 50 to 70 seat majority have proved far-fetched with the Corbyn-led Labour doing far better than expected. The LibDems and SNP, who are both more anti-Brexit than Labour, would demand key concessions from Corbyn on European Union membership as conditions for power-sharing. However, Labour could govern as a minority government, too, even though it came second in the election in terms of seats.

If the Conservative Party falls short of a majority, they could possibly turn to Northern Ireland’s DUP for a possible alliance, which has secured 10 seats, a Reuters report stated.

Alternatively, they may decide to run with a minority government, which would put the party in the position of power, but unable to pass any laws without the support of the other parties who are not now in power. Negotiations with European officials had been set to begin on June 19. But this is a scenario wished by nearly no one in Westminster.