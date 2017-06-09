Britain votes: What happens with Brexit now?

Spectacularly punished by voters who took away her majority in Parliament, a politically wounded but defiant Theresa May soldiered on Friday as Britain’s prime minister, resisting pressure to resign after the failure of a high-stakes election gamble that made the massive challenge of untangling Britain from the European Union only more complex and uncertain. “They’ve said they’ve had enough of austerity politics and not giving young people the chance they deserve in our society”, said Mr. Corbyn as he secured a greater majority in his seat of Islington North.

Elmar Brok, a prominent German conservative member of the EU parliament, said Europeans would be disappointed May had failed to gain the majority that could have helped her override her party hardliners: “Now no prime minister will have that room for maneuver”, he said. Its opposition, the Labour Party, holds 229 seats.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV.

They were mathematically unable to reach the 326 mark that would give them a majority, meaning they will have to form an informal or formal alliance to forward their agenda.

Labour are predicted to take 260 seats, putting them 66 short of the required total. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka of the Czech Republic told Czech Television that “now it will be necessary to wait for who will form a government and what this government will bring to negotiations over Brexit“, Reuters reports.

Noting the “crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days”, May said the new government will work to fulfill the will of United Kingdom voters who chose to leave the European Union.

The pound promptly plunged against the dollar by about 1.5% as the exit polls were published at 10pm local time.

Early newspaper editions reflected the drama, with headlines such as “Britain on a knife edge”, “Mayhem” and “Hanging by a thread”. UKIP saw a collapse in its support, shedding votes evenly to the two major parties instead of overwhelmingly to the Conservatives, as pundits had expected.

Now that Prime Minister Theresa May hasn’t been able to secure a majority in the 650-seat House of Commons, markets will have to cope with a great deal of uncertainty over who will form the next government and what negotiations the eventual prime minister will have to make to receive the support of other parties.

In Scotland, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon admitted that the independence push had been a factor in the result and “I will reflect on that”.

Political deadlock in London could derail Brexit negotiations with the other 27 European Union countries before they even get started in earnest as a delay in forming a government could push back the planned 19 June start date for the talks and squeeze the time available.

“If a hung parliament forces a cross party compromise it could lead to a softer Brexit strategy, and may turn out to be positive in the long run after some serious initial confusion”, said Kallum Pickering, economist at Berenberg bank.

The Brexit minister conceded that the government’s approach to Brexit would have to change. “Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as a result of “not negotiations“. The party, led by Stanley Baldwin, stumbled on for nine months before they lost a vote on the King’s speech in January 1924.

The Prime Minister could reveal details in regards to her leadership amid a growing number of calls for her to resign. Labour had won 261 seats.

Britain has been hit with three terror attacks since March, and campaigning was twice suspended. Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.