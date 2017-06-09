British Election Could Be Major Setback for PM May

The Conservatives are still the largest party, but they lost several seats in the snap election.

But EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected her to start Brexit negations in only 11 days.

Britain’s general election has ended with no party winning an outright majority, bringing the second so-called hung Parliament in the last three elections.

Sterling sank against the dollar and the euro on Friday as investors questioned who was now going to control the Brexit process.

In May’s count speech in Maidenhead, she appeared to concede that a Tory majority was out of reach – talking of the need for a “period of stability”.

The results confounded those who said the opposition Labour Party’s left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was electorally toxic.

Labour has taken seats from the Conservatives including Battersea and Canterbury and has unseated former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in Sheffield Hallam.

One of those parties, however, would be the Scottish National Party, which was predicted to lose 20 of its 54 seats. She could do this either by forming a formal coalition with one or more other parties, which would give those parties seats in her Cabinet.

The Cabinet Manual drawn up in 2010 following the inconclusive result of that year’s election states that the incumbent government is “entitled to wait until the new Parliament has met to see if it can command the confidence of the House of Commons, but is expected to resign if it becomes clear that it is unlikely to be able to command that confidence and there is a clear alternative”. They previously held a majority of 17.

But the BBC reports that May will not step down, and the prime minister called for “stability” in the aftermath of the election that resulted in a hung Parliament.

“But the Commission will agree with the United Kingdom the dates for the first negotiating sessions”. “I expect more uncertainty now”.

Newspapers reflected the drama, with headlines such as “Britain on a knife edge”, “Mayhem” and “Hanging by a thread”.

It would also represent a significant setback for the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, whose party won a historic 56 out of 59 seats north of the border just two years ago.

If Labour does take power with the Scottish nationalists and the Liberal Democrats, both opposed to Brexit, Britain’s future will be very different from the course the Conservatives were planning.

May, who took over after last year’s Brexit referendum, began the formal two-year process of leaving the European Union on March 29, promising to take Britain out of the single market and cut immigration.

British voters dealt May a devastating blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks, Reuters reported.

But Mrs May faces calls for her resignation from outside and inside her party, after a disastrous campaign that began with predictions of a landslide victory.

“It creates another layer of uncertainty ahead of the Brexit negotiations”, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA currency traders.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but promised to avoid a “hard Brexit”, focusing on maintaining economic ties with the bloc. The populist anti-EU party shrank to nearly nothing after failing to win a single seat. Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The attackers later shot dead by the police. Though Labour is not expected to form the next government, even through an alliance with smaller parties, the vote suggests the British warmed to the party’s vision of keeping close ties with the lucrative European Union market.