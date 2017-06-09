British election shocker: PM loses majority in Parliament

The survey predicted the Conservatives will get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266.

Aside from the overall result, here are the most shocking wins and losses of the election…

But with the Conservatives falling short of the 326 majority, and scoring about 42 per cent of the vote-share, it’s a precarious situation as the rest of the 58 per cent, with the exception of UKIP, which has not won a single seat, do not want a hard Brexit.

“This is ideal territory for the DUP because obviously if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority it puts us in a very strong negotiating position and certainly that is one we would take up with relish”, said Mr Donaldson.

Former Business Secretary Vince Cable has made a dramatic return, winning his Twickenham seat back after losing it to the Conservatives in 2015. She had hoped to boost the Conservatives’ majority in Parliament and get a stronger mandate in negotiating the Brexit from the European Union.

In a BBC video hugely shared on social media, a woman called Brenda seemed to speak for many after the election was announced.

Barnier had previously set a timetable of talks starting in the week beginning June 19, with agreement on initial issues by autumn of this year and a provisional Brexit deal in October 2018.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who has headed the party since 2014, said that the poor results meant that she would need to “reflect” on the appetite for a new referendum.

The DUP’s influence might’ve been at least in part checked by the pro-independence Sinn Fein party, which gained three seats for a total of seven, but as their MPs don’t sit in parliament – they refuse to pledge allegiance to the Queen – their votes are worthless during potential collation talks.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but promised to avoid a “hard Brexit”, focusing on maintaining economic ties with the bloc.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Ms May had lost seats, her mandate and should no longer be Prime Minister.

Guenther Oettinger, a German member of the European Commission, said Friday that the election result had left it unclear whether negotiations between the United Kingdom and Europe on Britain’s exit from the EU could be launched on June 19 as planned.

May, a 60-year-old vicar’s daughter, is now facing questions over her judgement in calling the election three years early and risking her party’s slim but stable majority of 17.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”.

“If, as the indications have shown, if this is correct, that the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”, she said.

Britain’s election is providing another night of political shock and surprise.

May faced pressure to quit after a troubled campaign overshadowed by two terror attacks, but said Britain “needs a period of stability” as it prepares for the complicated process of withdrawing from the European Union.

The result was bad news for the Scottish National Party, which by early Friday had lost about 20 of its 54 seats.

If Parliament does not approve the speech, Mr Corbyn would then be given the opportunity to form a government.

A row brewed over a Conservative proposal to make elderly people pay potentially unlimited amounts for care in their home – a move that would force the sale of many family homes.

“I certainly think that there will be contact made over the weekend but I think it is too soon to talk about what we’re going to do”, she said. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded.

But attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London twice brought the campaign to a halt, sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism. Corbyn accused the Conservatives of undermining Britain’s security by cutting the number of police on the streets.