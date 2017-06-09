British PM Theresa May Reaches Deal With Democratic Unionists To Form Govt

However Labour made the first gain of the night, taking a seat from the SNP in Rutherglen and Hamilton West with a slim 265 vote majority.

Formal talks are due to start on June 19, and the negotiation schedule will be tight and arduous.

Speaking as she was re-elected MP for Maidenhead, Mrs May said: “At this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability”.

Jeremy Corbyn says he is “ready to serve the country” but refused to be drawn on whether he would try to form a minority government.

May “has lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

Corbyn said May should “go … and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”.

Predictions of Conservative success became more modest as the party’s campaign faltered following a series of missteps.

The poll put the Tories on 314 seats, with Labour on 266 – up 34 seats.

Instead, she risked an ignominious exit after just 11 months at Number 10 Downing Street, which would be the shortest tenure of any prime minister for nearly a century.

Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI’s director general, said: “For the next Government, the need and opportunity to deliver an open, competitive and fair post-Brexit economy that works for everyone across all our nations and regions has never been more important”.

Whatever party you voted for.

She is talking with senior colleagues about how to form a new government.

In the late stages of the campaign, Britain was hit by two Islamist militant attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London, temporarily shifting the focus onto security issues.

The result could place Brexit talks in jeopardy and pitch British domestic politics into turmoil. One mess risks following another. The pound lost more than 2 cents against the dollar. The initial projections also raise the prospect-albeit a remote one-of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister if he can form a government with support from an array of smaller parties.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but promised to avoid a “hard Brexit”, focusing on maintaining economic ties with the bloc. During his three decades on Labour’s leftist fringe, Corbyn consistently opposed European integration and denounced the EU as a corporate, capitalist body.

The other 27 governments are particularly concerned that a breakdown in negotiations could lead to Britain ceasing to be a member on March 30, 2019, as laid out in Article 50 of the European Union treaty, without negotiating the kind of divorce terms that would avoid a chaotic legal limbo for people and businesses. “Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy”.

In the end, she lost seats, including six government ministers, and fought a poorly reviewed campaign watched with derision in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

Meanwhile, having won almost 13% of the vote in 2015 (but only one seat) around the country, support for the ghastly, racist nationalist party – the UK Independent Party (UKIP) – collapsed.

With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives have won 318 seats. Tonight, the former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg lost his seat, Sheffield Hallam, to Labour cementing just how long the fallout of coalitions can last. Thus, the Tories may have a lead of 5.2 percent intent voters.

Analysis suggested that Labour had benefited from a strong turnout among young voters. “What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics”. I am very proud of the results that are coming in and the vote for hope.

In Scotland, the pro-independence SNP were in retreat despite winning most seats.

In 1974, Labour won 301 seats and the Tories 297.

“With the threat of a second election hanging over their heads, Conservative backbenchers would be unlikely to mount a leadership challenge, but May’s days as leader would be numbered”.