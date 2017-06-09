British PM Theresa May to form government after party weakened by election

An exit poll earlier suggested Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party would fail to win a parliamentary majority, a shock result that would require her to enter into coalition talks with smaller parties.

“I don’t know what comes next, but, for now, like many Labour supporters, I am basking in the feeling that we do have a say, that our voice does matter”, said Imran Qureshi, of Surrey.

The Conservative Party has depended on Irish politicians before: Prime Minister John Major relied on support from the Ulster Unionist Party to shore up his shaky government in the mid-1990s.

“We want the best for Northern Ireland in terms of Brexit and in other areas, like how we strengthen the United Kingdom and how we tackle some of the economic issues”.

Independent Unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon retained her seat in North Down and launched a broadside at Theresa May with a warning that her days are numbered.

‘We will obviously talk to the Conservatives in best interests of UK.

“I think that it will be hard for her to survive, given that she was presumed at the start of the campaign – which seems an awfully long time ago now – to come back with over 100, maybe more, in terms of her majority. I think we need to wait and see”.

Northern Ireland’s longest-serving MP has been returned again, with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson holding Lagan Valley.

Nigel Farage, former Ukip leader, told the BBC he would have no choice but to return to politics if the election resulted in endangering the UK’s exit from the EU.

The DUP replaced the SDLP in South Belfast, wrested back South Antrim from the UUP and saw off the challenge of the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein in East and North Belfast respectively.

“I think that puts us in a fantastic position to deliver for Northern Ireland”. “Maybe it’s just time that we looked towards how we could make that happen”.

With speculation the DUP could hold an influential position at Westminster in the event of a hung parliament, party leader Arlene Foster declared it a “good night for the Union”.