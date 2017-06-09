British Police Identify Third London Attacker

The police had on Monday night named Butt and Rachi Redouane as two of the three attackers who were responsible for killing seven people and injuring almost 50 others at London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night. The three attackers, who also wore fake explosive vests, were shot dead by police.

Italian authorities put him on a watch list and flagged his presence to Moroccan and British counterparts, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

As reported by the Washington post, the British police and the main intelligence agency in Britain, MI5 was aware of Butt’s existence, but knew nothing of the planning of the terror attack that took place on Sunday.

The third London Bridge terrorist has been named as Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent. Butt, a 27-year-old asylum-seeker, came to the United Kingdom (UK) from Pakistan as a refugee with his parents.

Counter-terrorism chiefs and MI5 are already facing harsh criticism for their monitoring of one of Zaghba’s co-offenders, Shazad Butt, who they had been warned about twice before Saturday’s terror attack that claimed seven lives.

He had appeared in a Channel 4 documentary entitled “The Jihadis Next Door” about British extremists that was broadcast previous year, British media reported.

A Pakistani official told the newspaper British counter-terrorism authorities suspected Khuram Butt had been radicalised in the United Kingdom but were investigating his relatives as a precaution.

The police say Butt was one of the three men, who rammed a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge before launching a stabbing spree in bars and restaurants at nearby Borough Market on Saturday night.

Redouane was 30 years old and had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. A search warrant is also being executed at an address in Barking.

Khuram Butt, a 27-year-old father of two, had been known to police.

So far 13 people have been arrested as part of police investigations and 12 have been released without charge.

Police on Tuesday arrested another suspect in connection with the incident.

The London attacks suspect was employed at KFC and London Transport Department, Dar said. Authorities have said the London attack was apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing.

2017 has seen an unprecedented 34 people die, and 218 people injured in three separate attacks by Islamist extremists on British soil. May was Home Secretary prior to becoming prime minister previous year.