British police name third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba

The other two attackers were named Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Dramatic video footage released Thursday shows the moment when armed British police swooped into a busy market area near London Bridge and shot dead three attackers after they killed eight people and stabbed dozens.

Eight people were killed in the attack, including a Frenchman whose body was found in the River Thames on Tuesday, and 48 people were hospitalized.

Prosecutors in Italy say there was not enough evidence to arrest or charge the 22-year-old when he was intercepted at Bologna airport.

He said Zaghba was always tracked by Italian intelligence officers while in the country and that United Kingdom authorities were informed.

The police have come under scrutiny following the identification of the attackers because one of them was known to the authorities. A Politico report from its European Union bureau has since claimed that Zaghba had told the airport police: “I’m going to be a terrorist”.

Six women and four men arrested by police after the attack are still being questioned, police said. The search in Ilford, just north of Barking, is seeking to determine whether the group had accomplices.

Three more persons have been arrested by Scotland Yard in connection with the London Bridge attack carried out by three men including a Pakistani-origin terrorist. It now appears that at least two of the three assailants were known to British intelligence services, putting Prime Minister Theresa May and top law enforcement officials under pressure to explain what – if anything – could have been done to stop the attack.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened yesterday in the neighbourhood where the attack took place, allowing normal life and commerce to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown. Butt did not fall into that category when they last investigated him. The second man, Rachid Redouane, had not aroused any suspicions. “That does require obviously vigilance but it does require proper resources and therefore cutting police numbers and not funding sufficiently those that are involved in security is a problem”, he said.

Neighbors described Butt as an avid weightlifter and Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer service before leaving last October.

Police said they had to prioritise resources on suspects who were believed to be preparing an attack or providing active support for one.

One officer falls over one of the attackers.

Commuters walk across London Bridge, with new security barriers, after work in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

A nationwide minute of silence was held at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) to honour all the victims. Police are hunting any possible accomplices in the attack.