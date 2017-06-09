British Police Name Third London Attacker

Youssef Zaghba is said to have told Italian police “I’m going to be a terrorist” when he was stopped trying to travel to Syria previous year.

Media in Italy claim Zaghba was stopped by the authorities in Bologna past year when he was en route to Syria.

Zaghba, Pakistan-born British citizen Butt and Rachid Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, launched a rampage around London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

One of Butt’s neighbours, Ikenna Chigbo, told Reuters he had chatted with Butt – known locally as “Abz” – just hours before the attack on Saturday and said he appeared “almost euphoric”.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). People attend a vigil for victims of Saturday’s attack in London Bridge, at Potter’s Field Park in London, Monday, June 5, 2017.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned”, they said, adding. Twelve others, who were arrested on Sunday, were released without charge the following day.

Charisse O’Leary, the former partner of attacker Rachid Redouane, said she had “shed many tears” for those caught up in the attack.

Butt had appeared in a documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door“, broadcast previous year by Britain’s Channel 4, as part of a group of men who unfurled an Islamic State flag in a park.

All three men have been taken into custody at a south London police station under the UK’s Police and Criminal Evidence Act, the Met said.

Ms Boden worked at Guy’s Hospital in London Bridge.

All three suspects were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of being called, police noted.

Questions remain over whether investigators had the resources to look into complaints such as those leveled by Butt’s neighbors about his attempts to radicalize children and whether crucial opportunities were missed that could have saved lives.

During May’s six years at the Home Office, from 2010 to 2016, nearly 20,000 police jobs were cut in England and Wales. “‘What happened, how could he possibly be on a Channel 4 program and be committing atrocities like this?'” said foreign secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday, speaking two days before a tight parliamentary election in which national security is expected to dominate the agenda. The men were armed with knives and then left their vehicle to stab “numerous people” in the area of nearby Borough Market, police said.

May, under fire because of three major attacks in Britain in the last three months, said Corbyn wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain’s security at a time of heightened threat. Police are hunting any possible accomplices in the attack.

Public anger has grown at how the men were able to carry out an attack despite alarms being raised to the authorities, particularly after police revealed the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was also known to intelligence services.