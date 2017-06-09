British police name third suspect in London Bridge attack

Of those, 36 are still being cared for in London hospitals; 18 remain in a critical condition.Police chief Cressida Dick said investigators had seized “a huge amount of forensic material” from the attackers’ van.But with Britons due to vote in a national election on Thursday, her decision to reduce the number of police officers in England and Wales by almost 20,000 during her six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the political agenda. He then moved to London, media reported.

The British Transport Police officer, who was one of the first on the scene as Saturday’s atrocity unfolded, is still seriously unwell with wounds to his head, arm and leg.

On Tuesday, Transport for London, which runs the city’s public transit system, confirmed that Butt had worked for the London Underground “for just under six months as a trainee customer services assistant, leaving in October a year ago”. The Telegraph reported that he worked at Westminster tube station, just a stone’s throw from Parliament, itself the victim of a terror attack in March that killed five people.

Two men were arrested on a street in Ilford and the third was apprehended at an Ilford residence when police searched the home, authorities said.

Butt and another attacker, Rachid Redouane, were both from Barking in east London.

■ Rachid Redouane: Redouane, who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, gave his age as 30 or 25 and also used Elkhdar as a surname.

According to Italian media reports, Zaghba’s status as a potential militant was notified to the British and Moroccan secret services. British authorities have not named him.

Armed officers killed all three within eight minutes of receiving a 999 call.

A minute’s silence was observed in Britain at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) in memory of those killed during the attack.

NHS England, the British health authority, said Wednesday that of the dozens of victims hospitalized after the attack, 10 people remain in critical condition.

Labour criticized Theresa May’s record of cutting funding for the police, while the Conservatives said that Labour would not be strong on terror.

Twelve people who were previously arrested in connection to the investigation were released without charge, police said Monday.

James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, and Alexandre Pigeard, 27, have already been named among the dead.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government has been putting pressure on authorities in the U.K.to speed efforts to identify the attack’s victims, focusing particularly on Ignacio Echeverría, a Spanish national who has been missing since Saturday’s attack.

London police have said all 12 people held since the attack from the Barking neighborhood, have been freed.

Forty-eight people were injured, 21 of them critically.

Redouane was reportedly carrying an identification card issued in the Republic of Ireland when he was shot to death by police.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined the capital’s paramedics in paying tribute near London Bridge.

Millwall Football Club has applauded the bravery of one of its fans who fought back against attackers in the London Bridge attack.

As the Islamic State group, which claimed the three British attacks, loses territory in Iraq and Syria, its focus is likely to shift to assaults on the West, said Otso Iho of Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Centre.