British pound falls as election delivers uncertainty

The Tories are expected to close the final tally at 318, with the 10 DUP MPs giving it the backing it would need to govern and get legislation passed. That’s down from around $1.2960 before the exit poll was released Thursday night.

He told ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

The finance expert continued: “With Brexit negotiations due to start in little over a week, many in Brussels will be secretly licking their lips at the prospect of Britain’s weakened leader kicking off the process in shame rather than with a swagger”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party was “ready to serve this country”.

Mr Corbyn earlier said: “If there is a message from tonight’s results, it’s this: the prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate”.

He repeated calls for May to resign. May had called the early election in hopes of increasing her majority.

Elsewhere, rising Conservative star Ben Gummer – one of the architects of Theresa May’s manifesto – lost to Labour in Ipswich by 831 votes. “What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics”. “Politics is not going back into the box where it was before”.

“This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union”.

In 2010, the Conservatives and Lib Dems agreed their coalition in five days, largely because they were anxious that financial markets would panic if Britain did not form a new government quickly.

She also faced pressure to quit from inside and outside her party after a troubled campaign, overshadowed by two terror attacks.

But speaking Friday on Europe 1 radio, he said “the tone” of negotiations may be affected.

However, he said he was skeptical to conclude that “Britons’ sovereign decision on Brexit has been cast into doubt in any way”.

Discussions, he added, will be “long” and “complex”. “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”, he said.

Discussions between the British government and the European Union are formally set to begin later this month.

Mays’ future as leader and head of the Conservative Party is being openly questioned after her call to hold a snap election backfired. The news comes after May’s statement in which she had stated that it was her party’s responsibility to now try and ensure the country’s stability ahead of Brexit talks.

As per the forecast by University of East Anglia’s Chris Hanretty showed a huge majority for the Conservative Party.

The Labour Party and Conservative moderates clamouring for a “soft” Brexit will now have more clout.

Sky News reported early Friday that Labour held the seat of Southampton Test, guaranteeing that no party will reach the 326 seats necessary for an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

The prime minister inherited her position after former prime minister David Cameron, who campaigned against Brexit, resigned following his defeat in last summer’s referendum.

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, from the same party, tweeted: “The results confirm the ruling party has lost its backing, as opinion polls had suggested”.

But asked if Mrs May could remain as Tory leader, Ms Soubry told the BBC: “She’s a remarkable and very talented woman and she doesn’t shy away from hard decisions, but she now has to obviously consider her position”.

The attacks led to scrutiny over May’s time as interior minister from 2010 to 2016, particularly since it emerged that some of the attackers had been known to police and security services.