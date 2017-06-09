British Prime Minister Vows to Carry on Despite Election Losses

She insisted that she would stick to the Brexit timetable.

This is the first time since the 1990s that Britain has a minority government, in which the governing party can not get measures though Parliament without outside support. But she was forced into an alliance with a small party in Northern Ireland just to stay in power. Without a majority, the government can not be assured of passing legislation and often has to rely on the support of other parties.

Perhaps most glaring is the blue in Scotland, where the Tories gained 17 seats, among them Angus, Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine, and Stirling, all three of which were taken from the SNP. Thursday’s vote was the action that spoke louder than words as Corbyn wooed students with promises like restoring free university education and scrapping austerity, prompting a surge in the number of younger people registering to vote.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, often tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May as Tory leader, said: “We’ve got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns”. They governed together until 2015.

The Conservatives are committed to a complete break with the European Union regardless of whether a satisfactory exit deal can be reached. “We may well be looking down the barrel of a second referendum”.

“This can only be achieved if the next government doesn’t put the brakes on business, remains open to the world and sets out a pro-enterprise vision”. The Liberal Democrats tumbled to eight seats in 2015 from 57 in 2010 and were only forecast to rebound to 13, limiting their ability to take May’s support above the require threshold. He said no pact, no deal, no coalition. Jung Soo what can you tell us?

“Perhaps the most obvious conclusion is that the likelihood of the United Kingdom needing to request a delay in the Brexit process has risen substantially”, JPMorgan said in a note. “Labour is taking some important Conservative scalps”, it added.

Though the Conservatives emerged as the single largest party in the election for Britain’s 650-seat parliament, the impressive show by the opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn is seen as a humiliation for May to continue in her position.

Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party retained just 35 of the 56 seats it secured two years ago, and lost its Westminster leader, Angus Robertson, and former first minister, Alex Salmond.

The U.K.is facing a hung Parliament and May has resisted calls to resign, after her Tories lost 12 seats and the rival Labour Party picked up 29.

European Council President Donald Tusk said the “urgent task” was to conduct talks “in the best possible spirit” and minimise disruption for citizens and businesses.

He is committed to heeding the results of Britain’s European Union membership referendum a year ago, in which 52 percent voted to leave, against 48 percent in favor of remaining.

The election shock is “yet another own goal” that will make “already complex negotiations even more complicated”, said the European Parliament’s top Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt.

Higher youth turnout has also not necessarily translated into more parliamentary seats, he said.

May had promised a “hard Brexit” if Britain did not like the terms of the divorce negotiated with the EU.

The DUP party traditionally held a “euroscpetic” stance and backed the Brexit vote.

Critics said the cuts had a major effect on key public services such as education and health care.

However, Labour has also committed to creating a £250 billion fund for investment in infrastructure that will be spent over a 10-year period, indicating it will be funded by borrowing. Nobody did. Not even the activists and leaders within the political parties had any idea this was coming. He branded the election “foolish”, saying: “What a hubrish, foolish, politically naive election to call”. This was Labour’s highest vote since 2001, and the Conservatives’ highest vote since 1983. They sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism. In the other four instances minority governments were able to survive as a result of agreements with other parties. Followed by a coalition government from 1915.