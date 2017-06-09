British star Murray unhappy with time violation rules

Dominic Thiem demolished defending champion Novak Djokovic in a stunning French Open upset, setting up a semi-final duel against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

No man has ever beaten Djokovic and Nadal back-to-back and won a grand slam, and even if Thiem were to get past the Spaniard, he would still have to defeat either former champion Stan Wawrinka or three-time grand slam victor Andy Murray in the final.

Rafael Nadal marched into the semi-finals of the 2017 French Open Wednesday after fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired midway through the second set of their quarter-finals match.

Even Djokovic found it hard to fathom how far he’s fallen, only a year removed from leaving Roland Garros as a player nonpareil, the first man in almost a half-century to win four consecutive Grand Slam titles.

A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Kuerten will be honored before Sunday’s final when he will receive his Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony marking 20 years since he won his first title in Paris. This time around, he was served a final set bagel-just the third 6-0 set lost of his Grand Slam career and the first since 2005-to send him packing. That’s why Thiem was given the third best pre-tournament odds to prevail at Roland Garros, favoured to go the distance more than top-ranked players such as Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

On hard courts he reached the finals of the Australian Open and the Miami Masters, losing to Federer in both, and in the last two months he has reclaimed his status as the king of clay.

The first challenge for Thiem will be avoiding the sort of letdown that happened after his win over Nadal in Rome. Given their current form, there is very little to choose between the two, who have had dominant run to the last-four stage.

Thiem is entering only his second Grand Slam semi-final.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka is through to the semifinals of the French Open after beating seventh-seeded Marin Cilic in straight sets.

The problem for the Austrian is that Nadal will have had time to review from his last defeat to Thiem, and those matches were three-set affairs.

Nadal is just two match wins away from capturing an unprecedented 10th French Open.

“I came in playing garbage”, Murray said with a smile.

“If you had told me a year ago, when he was the only guy since Rod Laver holding all four Slams that this is what we’d be talking about now, I’d have told you you were nuts”, McEnroe said. The fourth set turned into a formality, and Murray cruised home to take the match 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1. That’s some seriously good tennis.

“If someone had offered me a semi-final spot before the tournament, I would have signed up for that”.

“He’s again in his best shape”, Thiem said of Nadal. Nadal is bidding for his 10th French Open title. Thiem thoroughly dominated Djokovic in the quarterfinals, but it is too big of an ask to see him take down Nadal in a best-of-five match. “It should be an interesting match“, he said. “It’s a big challenge, but I’m up for it”.