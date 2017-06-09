Brits facing SECOND General Election – and this could be when

May received formal permission from the monarchy to lead a coalition Friday.

“When a government puts forward the Queen’s Speech, we will put forward our point of view, we are of course ready to serve”, Corbyn said.

The SNP could play a crucial role and their position has been that they will not support a Conservative government.

Within hours of the results being announced, reports suggest May had teamed up with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Though the Tory campaign sought to keep the debate focused squarely on the overused and now widely ridiculed phrase “strong and stable leadership” to steer the country through the terrorist threat and Brexit negotiations, the surprisingly successful Labour Party campaign of firebrand leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn kept the electorate’s focus on domestic issues and its popular (and, indeed, populist) left-wing manifesto: a near-doubling of the minimum wage, the renationalization of key industries and increased taxes on the wealthy.

FINAL day election polls put the Tories with up to a 96-seat majority yesterday – but it was last night’s shock exit poll which correctly predicted a nightmare result for Theresa May.

Her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said she should step down.

The SNP, on the other hand, lost 21 seats, down from a record 56 they won in 2015, in an apparent repudiation of the party’s promise to push for a second independence vote.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the legislature’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt quipped: “I thought surrealism was a Belgian invention”.

“I will lead a government you can rely on”.

With 649 of 650 seats counted, the Conservatives were the largest party, but short of the 326 needed to govern in their own right.

Labour took Canterbury, a seat which had been held by Conservatives since 1918, and claimed Tory scalps in a string of seats including Bristol North West, Stroud, Warwick & Leamington, Stockton South and Vale of Clwyd. Some argued that a hung parliament was the worst possible outcome from a financial perspective-worse even than an outright Labour victory-because of the political instability that would follow.

Reuters reports that Gunther H. Oettinger, a European Commission budget and human resources commissioner, expressed doubt about the talks starting as planned.

A clearly shaken May on Thursday night said she would continue as prime minister. “Time for everyone to regroup”.

Former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith returned for the Tories in Richmond Park with a majority of just 45 some six months after losing it to the Liberal Democrats.

“It’s nearly as if Theresa May looked at Hillary’s campaign and said: “Let’s do that”, wrote a Financial Times journalist, Robert Shrimsley, on Twitter. “Regardless of the question of who will form a government in Britain, time is ticking”. Investors worry a minority Conservative government would be weaker in Brexit talks, scheduled to begin June 19.

USA equity futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday after a United Kingdom exit poll predicted that Theresa May’s Conservative party may have lost its majority. Some Brexit advocates want the U.K.to reject terms offered by the EU and possibly leave the union without an agreement.

Britain’s home secretary has narrowly avoided defeat in the general election, holding on to her seat in Parliament by 346 votes after a recount.

Looking tense as she delivered remarks after being re-elected to her Maidenhead constituency, 30 miles west of London, May said, “The country needs a period of stability and whatever the result the Conservative Party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said the results were “a disaster for Theresa May”, the BBC reports. With the loss of this majority in the House of Commons, her negotiating position is now completely undermined…. “That’s what we have seen tonight”. The SNP looked set to finish with 34 seats, a loss of 22 but enough to combine with other opposition parties to make life hard for the Tories.