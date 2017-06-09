Brokers Change Their Target Price On Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) will announce $166.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future. (SRC) has a trading volume of 21.77 Million shares, with an average trading volume of 20510 shares – with shares dropping to a 52 week low of $6.64, and the company’s shares hitting a 52 week high of $ 13.97.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock.

Valuation Ratios of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.

05/05/2017 – Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts set a 12-month price target of $8.74 a share. The stock appeared $14.44 above its 52-week highs and is down -15.53% for the last five trades.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) 52-week high price stands at $13.97 and low price stands at $6.64, its price distance from 52-week high is -46.6% while its distance from 52-week low price is 12.35%. The company’s stock has a normal trading capacity of 13.73M shares while the relative volume is 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.52. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%. However the price at the close of last session was 7.97% higher than its 50-day moving average and 16.92% over its 200-day moving average. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter.

The company is expected to report earnings of $0.07 a share for the next quarter. The business had revenue of $163.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,906,000. For the outlook of the current financial quarter, Analysts think the firm will post 0.32 earnings per share.

Investors measure stock performance on the basis of a company's earnings power. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $99,599.00. Company earnings are a good way to evaluate the profitability of the company. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company.

02/29/2016 – Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was downgraded to ” by analysts at Raymond James. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,586.64. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 218,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

05/04/2017 – Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was downgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.