Bucks’ new D-League team: The Wisconsin Herd

The Wisconsin Herd name is a clear nod to the team’s partnership with the Bucks.

What do you think about the new D-League team name?

A logo for the Herd will be unveiled on June 22. Plus, from a business side, as the release notes, expanding the name to all of Wisconsin rather than just merely Oshkosh is a savvy way to make the inaugural D-League organization seem bigger than essentially a minor league team, hopefully drawing fans from all over rather than just its hometown.

The email also included two examples of branding and potential wordmarks for the Herd.

“We are proud to call our D-League team the Wisconsin Herd, which we believe will resonate with fans across the state”, said Bucks President Peter Feigin, in the release.

The Herd could have opted for a name dedicated a little more closely to their new home, but in skipping past Oshkosh or Fox Valley as the lead element, names such as Fliers would ultimately have felt like peculiar fits. That’s been a throughline with most of the Bucks’ moves since these new owners arrived, and it behooves them to engender the team to the entire state. The Atlanta Hawks’ G-League team in College Park is set to join the league in 2019.

As ground was broken on a new downtown Oshkosh arena and the parent franchise geared up for a playoff appearance, speculation swirled regarding what the newest NBA Developmental League organization was to be called.

The Herd will start playing in the newly renamed National Basketball Association G-League next season.